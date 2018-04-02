Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about what it’s actually like to be firing off tweets to a 10 million strong audience and she’s pointed out that it would be all too easy to censure her opinions.

The model has such a #relatable tone of voice that she’s managed to climb her way up to becoming social-media royalty in the past few years.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Chrissy proved she was literally the best person on the internet...

But in an interview with Associated Press, the 32-year-old opened up about the “backlash” surrounding some of her tweets: "Honestly, when I first got my first major brand endorsement, that was the first time where I couldn’t say something that I thought was funny because there could be backlash [for the brand].

“Or when I couldn’t go to award shows anymore because I always prided myself on being an outsider so I got to comment on performances just like a regular fan.

“When I couldn’t do that (anymore) I knew that it was over for me.... I really don’t have the intention of things becoming a moment or a quote or a thing. Sometimes the things we do are not some grand statement about something bigger."

Whether that’s voicing her thoughts on vegetarianism or offering her input on the Logan Paul scandal, the negative comments around her opinions are something she just has to live with.

On the plus side, it sounds like Chrissy doesn’t place too much importance on her social-media fame: "If I had to read this many dumb things about me all day, every day, I would hate myself," she joked. "So I understand the [feeling of] over-saturation."