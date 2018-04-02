Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media

When will your tweets ever reach 100,000 likes? Probably never.

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 14:32

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about what it’s actually like to be firing off tweets to a 10 million strong audience and she’s pointed out that it would be all too easy to censure her opinions.

The model has such a #relatable tone of voice that she’s managed to climb her way up to becoming social-media royalty in the past few years. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Chrissy proved she was literally the best person on the internet...

But in an interview with Associated Press, the 32-year-old opened up about the “backlash” surrounding some of her tweets: "Honestly, when I first got my first major brand endorsement, that was the first time where I couldn’t say something that I thought was funny because there could be backlash [for the brand]. 

“Or when I couldn’t go to award shows anymore because I always prided myself on being an outsider so I got to comment on performances just like a regular fan. 

Getty

“When I couldn’t do that (anymore) I knew that it was over for me.... I really don’t have the intention of things becoming a moment or a quote or a thing. Sometimes the things we do are not some grand statement about something bigger."

Whether that’s voicing her thoughts on vegetarianism or offering her input on the Logan Paul scandal, the negative comments around her opinions are something she just has to live with.

On the plus side, it sounds like Chrissy doesn’t place too much importance on her social-media fame: "If I had to read this many dumb things about me all day, every day, I would hate myself," she joked. "So I understand the [feeling of] over-saturation."

Latest News

Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation
This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Hit The Gym After Giving Birth
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
From Ed Sheeran To Lady Gaga: 8 Unexpected Celebrity Friendships That Defied All Odds
From Jaden Smith To Kaia Gerber: 8 Celebrity Children Who Copied Their Parents’ Career Path
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko Over Misinterpreted Comments
Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash

More From Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
A Stranger Saved Chrissy Teigen From Being Run Over By A Cyclist
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal
John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From John Legend To Sophia The Robot: 10 Times Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Account Was A Goldmine Of Insults
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless As She Makes A Salad On Instagram: ‘Don’t Shame Me’
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal The Sex Of Their Second Child
The Case Of Chrissy Teigen’s Missing Toilet Has Finally Been Solved

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation