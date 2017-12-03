Chrissy Teigen Has A Gripe With John Legend's Romantic Birthday Message

We like to think Chrissy Teigen has an entire backlog of insults filed in some corner of her brain that she likes to fire off in John Legend’s direction when he's least expecting it.

Glossing over that time she inspired an internet movement by comparing his looks to Arthur, the Queen of subtle digs has now dragged her husband for using a non-pixellated image in an Instagram upload.

The whole thing kicked off when John posted a romantic tribute in honour of Chrissy's 32nd birthday. The overall theme of the message was how much he appreciates the "light" Chrissy brings into his life.

So far so good, right? Wrong, because Chrissy has some points to make about the particular image John selected to illustrate his love and her thoughts are best summed up by this iconic GIF.

Proving that it is genuinely possible to shut someone down in less than five words, Chrissy responded that she deserves better than a shoddy, blurred-up screenshot that was probably taken on a 2006 flip-phone.

"How about a hi-res," she suggested.

All in all, we've never been more inspired to get checking out all the times Chrissy proved she takes absolutely no prisoners when it comes to social-media comebacks.