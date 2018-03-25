Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal

It’s a pretty bad time to be hanging out at Snapchat HQ because Chrissy Teigen has just announced that she’s done with the social-media app.

The 32-year-old has outlined her reasons behind ditching the platform – namechecking that recent scandal with Rihanna as being the final straw in her decision to quit the app forever.

For anyone who needs a refresher, Ri-Ri put the company on blast after an ad popped up on the platform encouraging users to vote for whether they would rather “slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.”

The singer claimed that this was offensive to survivors of domestic abuse, and said that the company as a whole had let down all the “women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet.”

Getty Images

At the time, Snap distanced themselves from the advert and admitted that the game should never have gone public: “We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again."

Revealing that this apology hasn’t made the cut for her, Chrissy took to Twitter to write: “I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno (sic)"

I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2018

The company recently had a major wobble when Kylie Jenner announced that she wasn’t a fan of their latest update, with her post about “not opening Snapchat anymore” losing the app $1.3 billion in its stock market value.

Yikes.