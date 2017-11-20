Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Her Best To Join The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Nothing is going to crush her dream.

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:50

Chrissy Teigen might not be an actual Victoria's Secret model but that isn't going to stop her from pulling on a $2 million diamond-encrusted bra and leaving Bella Hadid and co. in the metaphorical shade.

The Queen of not giving a damn about what anyone thinks of her has decided that she's just going to visualise her supermodel dreams into a reality and what better way to do that than to outright tell a huge porky on social-media? 

Let's all get checking out a throwback vid from the backstage area of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion show...

The trolling all began when Chrissy took to Twitter to detail all the preparations she's been going through to get her body in top condition for the Shanghai event.

"Crazy nervous to close the Victoria's Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!!" she began. Later, she insisted she'd flown out to China to take part in the show: "Check my instagram story !!! I am live in shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO"

Chrissy Teigen wants to be a Victoria's Secret angel and nothing will stop her.

At this point, some fans were contemplating the possiblity that Chrissy had jetted out on location purely for a decent punchline. "No one is answering my phone calls or emails but I am here in shanghai and ready for my fitting !!!!!!" she added.

After revealing that celeb pals Justin Bieber and Gisele Bundchen had sent her flowers as a gesture of good luck, Chrissy crowd-sourced a Photoshop expert to add her body in an image of the Victoria's Secret models.

The internet went wild with the suggestion.

We can't help but feel Victoria's Secret really missed a trick by not having Chrissy front-and-centre (preferably with the Snapchat app open) for the entirety of their 2017 show.

Maybe next time? 

Get checking out a gallery of ALL the most magical looks from the Victoria's Secret 2017 Fashion Show: 

ALL The Best Looks | VS Fashion Show 2017

  • Getty
    1 of 42
  • Getty
    2 of 42
  • Getty
    3 of 42
  • Getty
    4 of 42
  • Getty
    5 of 42
  • Getty
    6 of 42
  • Getty
    7 of 42
  • Getty
    8 of 42
  • Getty
    9 of 42
  • Getty
    10 of 42
  • Getty
    11 of 42
  • Getty
    12 of 42
  • Getty
    13 of 42
  • Getty
    14 of 42
  • Getty
    15 of 42
  • Getty
    16 of 42
  • Getty
    17 of 42
  • Getty
    18 of 42
  • Getty
    19 of 42
  • Getty
    20 of 42
  • Getty
    21 of 42
  • Getty
    22 of 42
  • Getty
    23 of 42
  • Getty
    24 of 42
  • Getty
    25 of 42
  • Getty
    26 of 42
  • Getty
    27 of 42
  • Getty
    28 of 42
  • Getty
    29 of 42
  • Getty
    30 of 42
  • Getty
    31 of 42
  • Getty
    32 of 42
  • Getty
    33 of 42
  • Getty
    34 of 42
  • Getty
    35 of 42
  • Getty
    36 of 42
  • Getty
    37 of 42
  • Getty
    38 of 42
  • Getty
    39 of 42
  • Getty
    40 of 42
  • Getty
    41 of 42
  • Getty
    42 of 42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Her Best To Join The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Just Discovered A Game-Changing Secret iPhone Feature

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What It’s Really Like To Be Her Assistant With Hilarious Screenshots

Celebrity

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Chrissy Teigen

Times Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Owned The Internet | MTV Celeb

Chrissy Teigen Swaps A Stranger's Mouldy Bananas For John Legend's Underwear In Incredible Baking Journey

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolls Ivanka Trump On Twitter

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Texted Her Doctor About Her Butt Rash And We Have The Receipts

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen But She Said ‘No’

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Forum Dedicated To Hating On Her And It's Seriously Cruel

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time