Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Her Best To Join The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen might not be an actual Victoria's Secret model but that isn't going to stop her from pulling on a $2 million diamond-encrusted bra and leaving Bella Hadid and co. in the metaphorical shade.

The Queen of not giving a damn about what anyone thinks of her has decided that she's just going to visualise her supermodel dreams into a reality and what better way to do that than to outright tell a huge porky on social-media?

Let's all get checking out a throwback vid from the backstage area of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion show...

The trolling all began when Chrissy took to Twitter to detail all the preparations she's been going through to get her body in top condition for the Shanghai event.

"Crazy nervous to close the Victoria's Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!!" she began. Later, she insisted she'd flown out to China to take part in the show: "Check my instagram story !!! I am live in shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO"

Chrissy Teigen wants to be a Victoria's Secret angel and nothing will stop her.

At this point, some fans were contemplating the possiblity that Chrissy had jetted out on location purely for a decent punchline. "No one is answering my phone calls or emails but I am here in shanghai and ready for my fitting !!!!!!" she added.

After revealing that celeb pals Justin Bieber and Gisele Bundchen had sent her flowers as a gesture of good luck, Chrissy crowd-sourced a Photoshop expert to add her body in an image of the Victoria's Secret models.

The internet went wild with the suggestion.

I have two options for you pic.twitter.com/r5L05GwpI1 — Julian (@ontheeheight) November 18, 2017

DON'T ASK ME WHY, i just edited your face in all of them bc why not? KJHJKAHSJKHKJH K pic.twitter.com/YTZX5wBko4 — yoss,,✧ (@mileyisworth) November 18, 2017

We can't help but feel Victoria's Secret really missed a trick by not having Chrissy front-and-centre (preferably with the Snapchat app open) for the entirety of their 2017 show.

Maybe next time?

