Chrissy Teigen Hits Out At Sick Person Who Linked Her To A Paedophile Ring

Chrissy Teigen had a pretty bizarre end to 2017 after a Twitter user linked her to a conspiracy theory about a Hollywood paedophile ring known as 'Pizzagate'.

The user posted two pictures of her and John Legend's daughter, Luna, to insinuate that Chrissy was involved in the disturbing conspiracy on December 30.

Take a look at the video to see all the times Chrissy Teigen Owned the internet...

This led the pregnant model to switch her account to private after the tweets understandably made her "pretty disturbed," but she has since made it public again.

"Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary," Chrissy tweeted alongside a screengrab.

She added: "Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit."

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

The account linking Chrissy to the conspiracy was verified and had 50,000 followers when the tweet was posted, which led her to call for the account to be unverified. Chrissy's hubby John was clearly not happy about it either, taking to his own Twitter to warn them: "take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued."

Anyhow. I really am not enjoying that shit as the last thing on my timeline soooooooooo hello, normal people. Love you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued. https://t.co/bPTwiBAs97 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 31, 2017

But if I dressed Luna up as Alice, wouldn’t I be on their side and “following the white rabbit”?? Why would I post it? What does a hot dog symbolize? Why would I willingly choose a pizza if I were in a secret pizza cult? Why am I trying to even make sense of this still please hel — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

It is INCREDIBLY weird to be two (semi) normal, ridiculously boring human beings who literally make food, watch tv and clean up dog barf in any kind of off time and then be suddenly accused of being in Hollywood’s hottest pedo ring. What a year what a year, 2017. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

Chrissy wrote: "praise the Twitter lords," after the social networking site had her back and unverified the account.

We can totally understand why Chrissy was pretty shook by the whole saga, and she has now kindly asked her followers not to send her any screenshot or tweets from anyone still going on about the matter.

Here's to leaving this crazy AF accusation in 2017.