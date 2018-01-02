Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Hits Out At Sick Person Who Linked Her To A Paedophile Ring

A conspiracy theorist made the bizarre accusation on Twitter.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 10:00

Chrissy Teigen had a pretty bizarre end to 2017 after a Twitter user linked her to a conspiracy theory about a Hollywood paedophile ring known as 'Pizzagate'.

The user posted two pictures of her and John Legend's daughter, Luna, to insinuate that Chrissy was involved in the disturbing conspiracy on December 30.

Take a look at the video to see all the times Chrissy Teigen Owned the internet...

This led the pregnant model to switch her account to private after the tweets understandably made her "pretty disturbed," but she has since made it public again.

"Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary," Chrissy tweeted alongside a screengrab.

She added: "Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit."

The account linking Chrissy to the conspiracy was verified and had 50,000 followers when the tweet was posted, which led her to call for the account to be unverified. Chrissy's hubby John was clearly not happy about it either, taking to his own Twitter to warn them: "take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued."

Chrissy wrote: "praise the Twitter lords," after the social networking site had her back and unverified the account.

We can totally understand why Chrissy was pretty shook by the whole saga, and she has now kindly asked her followers not to send her any screenshot or tweets from anyone still going on about the matter.

Here's to leaving this crazy AF accusation in 2017. 

 

