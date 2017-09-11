Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

"Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia..."

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 15:50

It takes a lot to shock Chrissy Teigen. You’re talking about the woman who got blocked by Donald Trump. The woman who literally refused to be broken up with. The woman who has an endless stream of excellent comebacks ready at all times.

But yesterday the UK well and truly managed it, and all it took was a little show known as Naked Attraction. Consider Chrissy officially shooketh.

Currently in London and staying in a swanky hotel, Chrissy experienced the best of British culture when she fell into the deep, dark hole (ahem) of watching Channel 4’s Naked Attraction on Sunday night.

If you’re not too familiar with Naked Attraction, then allow us to explain. The show basically features singletons in some space age tubes, which are gradually raised throughout the episode to reveal more and more of their completely starkers naked body.

So yep, that means that there’s a lot of actual penis and actual vagina involved.

Understandably quite confused by the whole thing, Chrissy took to Twitter to say: “Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's.”

She added: “Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls."

Reflecting on the deep and meaningful side to the show, Chrissy later tweeted: “I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals.”

Same. She also went on to reveal that she’d fallen in love with Celebs Go Dating too, so if we could possibly arrange for Chrissy Teigen to become best friends with Chanelle McLeary, we’re thinking that life would probably peak.

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're clued up on all of that, you might wanna check out Jemma Lucy's extremely NSFW Celeb Sex Pod question. Ahem.

Latest News

10 Celebrities Who Love Shawn Mendes As Much As We Do

Hair Nails Are A (Gross) Thing That Exists Now

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares

Shawn Mendes’ 10 Best Vines Ever

Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Looked Dreamy On The FROW At Her First NYFW

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

It's Sexual Health Week, And The Theme Is... PORN!

Is Love Island's Kem Cetinay Getting His Skates On For Dancing On Ice?

Of Course There Was A Vagina And Boob Themed Collection On Show At NYFW

Harry Styles Covered Fleetwood Mac In Live Lounge and Everything Is Right Again

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Our Fave Moments From The YouTube Stand Up To Cancer Livestream That Caused An Online Frenzy

One Direction Are Being Sued Over 'Drag Me Down' Two Years After Its Release, Which Isn't Ideal

Flatliners

The New Trailer For 'Flatliners' Is Trippy AF

Niall Horan Thanks Fans for Their Support in Adorable Tweet

Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Cameron Dallas And More Best Celeb Looks From NYFW SS18

Zayn Malik Has His Say On The Taylor Swift 'Look What You Made Me Do' Drama

Fifth Harmony Go Vintage For The Amazing 'Deliver' Video

More From Chrissy Teigen

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen But She Said ‘No’

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Forum Dedicated To Hating On Her And It's Seriously Cruel

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Talks The Secret Formula Behind A Social-Media Clapback

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Has Finally Been Blocked On Twitter By Donald Trump For This Tweet

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen's Boob Popped Out On Stage With John Legend And Her Reaction Was Hilarious

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Has Confessed To Having Liposuction In THE Weirdest Place

Life

18 Chrissy Teigen Clapbacks You Need In Your Life

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen's Struggle Couldn't Be More Real As She Fights To Get Into Her Jumpsuit

Life

Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay About Her Struggle With Post-Natal Depression

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman confronts Manley Geddes&#039; ex Erin Corrigan

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Confronts Manley Geddes’ Ex Erin Corrigan About Whether She's Getting Back Together With Him

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Fifty Shades Freed

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

These New Riverdale Season 2 Spoilers Are Bad News For Bughead Fans