Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

It takes a lot to shock Chrissy Teigen. You’re talking about the woman who got blocked by Donald Trump. The woman who literally refused to be broken up with. The woman who has an endless stream of excellent comebacks ready at all times.

But yesterday the UK well and truly managed it, and all it took was a little show known as Naked Attraction. Consider Chrissy officially shooketh.

Currently in London and staying in a swanky hotel, Chrissy experienced the best of British culture when she fell into the deep, dark hole (ahem) of watching Channel 4’s Naked Attraction on Sunday night.

If you’re not too familiar with Naked Attraction, then allow us to explain. The show basically features singletons in some space age tubes, which are gradually raised throughout the episode to reveal more and more of their completely starkers naked body.

So yep, that means that there’s a lot of actual penis and actual vagina involved.

Understandably quite confused by the whole thing, Chrissy took to Twitter to say: “Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's.”

Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

She added: “Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls."

Reflecting on the deep and meaningful side to the show, Chrissy later tweeted: “I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals.”

Same. She also went on to reveal that she’d fallen in love with Celebs Go Dating too, so if we could possibly arrange for Chrissy Teigen to become best friends with Chanelle McLeary, we’re thinking that life would probably peak.

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're clued up on all of that, you might wanna check out Jemma Lucy's extremely NSFW Celeb Sex Pod question. Ahem.