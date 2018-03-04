Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son

"Hello I'm a bebe boy kinda"

Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 11:15

It's been quite a day for baby news. Not only have we received the first face-on shot of Kylie Jenner's daughter but Chrissy Teigen has now given us a glimpse of what her second child looks like from inside the womb. 

She and John Legend are expecting their second bundle of joy in June, and the couple have already announced that one-year-old daughter Luna will soon have a little brother to hang out with.

Taking to Twitter with a snapshot of the 3D ultrasound, Chrissy captioned the image: "Helle I'm a bebe boy kinda."

Obviously these machines are way more sophisticated than they used to be, and we can actually see a fully-formed nose, ears, hands, and chin rather than just a blurry black-and-white outline. Wild.

And while Chrissy is worried about experiencing post-partum depression again, she's declared that she's more prepared than ever to tackle the issue head on. 

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it," she revealed at the Create and Cultivate Conference in LA.

Getty

Pointing out that she has a solid group of pals to depend on, she added: "I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me."

 

