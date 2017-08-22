Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen has opened up abut why she’s decided to stop drinking alcohol, and how being a celebrity means it’s basically on tap 24/7.

In a revealing interview with Cosmopolitan, the model explained that drinking simply became a part of her routine and that it's a decision she's come to entirely by herself.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” she said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected.”

While it wasn’t just her it was affecting, as she continued: "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John [Legend], for anybody.”

But it’s not exactly an intervention from her family that has cause the change, but instead how she was feeling and how it affected her mood.

"Nobody really brought it up to me," Teigen told the mag. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’"

She later explains that before her decision she didn’t understand why people would cut out alcohol entirely, but now it’s something she’s considering herself.

“But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."

We couldn’t admire Chrissy’s decision more!