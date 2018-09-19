Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen has thrown all the shade in the direction of a so-called fan who questioned whether she could be pregnant again after images of her outfit at the Emmys red-carpet hit the internet.

Let’s point out the obvious. The model and TV presenter was clearly looking like an absolute babe in her sparkly Zuhair Murad gown - which included a beaded neckline, a cut-out portion on her chest, and an oh so sexy thigh-high split going up her leg.

While most people were loving her look, one bodyshamer out there couldn’t help but speculate about her weight, commenting that he had a theory she could be expecting another baby: “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?”

Anyone who keeps up with her and John Legend will know that the couple welcomed their second child into the world back in May, which means it’d be pretty unlikely for Chrissy to be sporting a pancake flat stomach just four months later.

Getty

The mum-of-two said as much in her response to the troll and managed to come out of the situation sounding just as relatable and iconic as ever: “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she replied.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

This comes as Chrissy turned our world upside down by revealing that we’d all been pronouncing her surname incorrectly this entire time: “Last name is tie-gen not tee-gen,” she confirmed before pointing out that she doesn’t even bother to correct people anymore.

Some people are just full of surprises.