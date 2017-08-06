Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Talks The Secret Formula Behind A Social-Media Clapback

Over to the expert.

Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 15:01

If there's one person out there who can eviscerate a troll in the space of 140 characters it's Chrissy Teigen, who - like it or not - is the undisputed Queen of the clapback on Twitter. To such an extent that the President Of The United States himself has her blocked. NBD. 

From handling people criticising her and John Legend's decision to have IVF, to outwitting idiot after idiot after idiot, to that time she called Piers Morgan an "unequivocable douche," Chrissy has now opened up about the secret formula behind her social-media comebacks. 

Getty

"[My tweets] just depend on what’s happening in the world, and what mood I’m in, and if I’m feeling cheeky or not," she told Mashable. "Sometimes I have to stop because I’m like, 'I’m in a bad mood. I shouldn’t tweet right now.' Some days I’m like, I wouldn’t tweet this normally ... John [Legend] is usually like, 'If you want to say it, then just say it.'"

Revealing that the the key to coming up with a decent response in a Twitter spat is to put the work in, Chrissy pointed out that a quick overview of said troll's profile should provide you with enough ammo to play with.

Case in point. 

“[A good clapback] takes a little bit of research,” she told the site. “I like to do a bit of investigation work into the profiles [of people who come for me], because I think it’s important to have facts. Or to see how 'perfect' they are. That’s a bit of enjoyment of mine." 

In honour of Chrissy's excellence on social-media, let's all get checking out a bunch of times she unleashed that savage wit on a bunch of unsuspecting morons. Round of applause, Chrissy. 

