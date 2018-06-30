Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy

Chrissy Teigen has made an appearance at the ‘Families Belong Together’ event in Los Angeles that is dedicated to fighting for the rights of immigrant families in the US to stay together.

The model gave a speech onstage while carrying her newborn son, Miles, in a baby wrap. She went on to introduce husband John Legend to the stage – who performed a new song titled ‘Preach.’

The 32-year-old said that Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy is particularly personal to her considering her mother was an immigrant from Vietnam: “I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant," she said.

"My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand... We love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here."

Chrissy went on to reference POTUS himself in the speech: "America at its best is big, beautiful, and diverse. It's not small, it's not petty, and it's not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago," she added, before posting a video of her Donald Trump impression on Instagram.

John added: “You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something. We wrote this song that feels right for this moment… I know a lot of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something."

Last Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that reversed his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, but many have questions on how he intends to reunite the families affected by the initial policy.