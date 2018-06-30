Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy

She and husband John Legend attended the 'Families Belong Together' event in LA.

Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 11:39

Chrissy Teigen has made an appearance at the ‘Families Belong Together’ event in Los Angeles that is dedicated to fighting for the rights of immigrant families in the US to stay together.

The model gave a speech onstage while carrying her newborn son, Miles, in a baby wrap. She went on to introduce husband John Legend to the stage – who performed a new song titled ‘Preach.’ 

Now get checking out a bunch of questions that trans people are tired of hearing... 

The 32-year-old said that Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy is particularly personal to her considering her mother was an immigrant from Vietnam: “I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant," she said. 

"My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand... We love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here."

Getty

Chrissy went on to reference POTUS himself in the speech: "America at its best is big, beautiful, and diverse. It's not small, it's not petty, and it's not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago," she added, before posting a video of her Donald Trump impression on Instagram.

John added: “You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something. We wrote this song that feels right for this moment… I know a lot of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something."

my Donald impression made it to CNN. please add to my wiki

my Donald impression made it to CNN. please add to my wiki

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Last Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that reversed his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, but many have questions on how he intends to reunite the families affected by the initial policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
5 Of The Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
7 Times Celeb Couples Got Matching Tattoos
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Scott Disick And Sofia Richie To Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: 8 Reality Star Relationships That Looked Like They Would Never Work But Did
New Music Friday - 29th June 2018
New Music Round-Up: Drake, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual

More From Chrissy Teigen

From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists
Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
9 Times Chrissy Teigen Gave Us All The Answers We'd Been Waiting For
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce The Name Of Their Newborn Son
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth To Her Second Child With John Legend
TMI shocking celebrity confessions from Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Vicky Pattison, Charlotte Crosby
Scotty T To Kim Kardashian: 8 Of The Wildest Celebrity TMI Confessions
Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had To Be Tricked Into Attending Her Own Baby Shower
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Get Involved In Kanye West's Donald Trump Drama
From Chrissy Teigen To Sam Smith: 8 Celebrity Moments From 2018 That Prove Love Is Alive
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
A Stranger Saved Chrissy Teigen From Being Run Over By A Cyclist

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
5 Of The Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy
From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
From Scott Disick And Sofia Richie To Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: 8 Reality Star Relationships That Looked Like They Would Never Work But Did