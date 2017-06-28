Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Boob Popped Out On Stage With John Legend And Her Reaction Was Hilarious

She handled the wardrobe malfunction in the best way possible.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:29

Have a look at the latest from MTV News..

Chrissy Teigen's lady lumps totally stole the show last night when her hubby John Legend got her up on stage to serenade her with his song 'Slow Dance'.

While John was no doubt grateful that his wife jumped at the opportunity to double up as his backing dancer for the evening, Chrissy's enthusiastic moves were a little in contradiction to the title of the song and resulted in an almighty boob spillage.

Twitter/Kentrazon

Whoops! Instead of running off stage in embarrassment as most of us would, Chrissy kept cool as a cucumber and handled the whole sitation perfectly by laughing it off.

The 31-year-old even grabbed the mic from John to give the audience a very cheeky sounding: "sorry!"

Oh Chrissy, you have absolutely nothing to be sorry for. 

