From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists

Some people might have a problem with celebrities using their platform to promote a specific political ideal, but backlash from a tiny corner of the internet isn’t going to stop the following A-listers from voicing their beliefs.

Whether it’s Kim Kardashian lobbying for the release a woman imprisoned for a low-level drug offense or Chrissy Teigen delivering a speech against Donald Trump’s controversial immigration laws, these celebs have all used their fame to make a change in the world.

Katy Perry

Having been a vocal supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign, the singer went on to describe her song ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ as a reaction to Donald Trump’s eventual win.

“Now that I look at it, I was so grateful for the experience of the election to be able to find my voice and be able to test my voice,” she said. “There was a lot of noise about me taking a stand because I was a neutral girl for a while.”

Chrissy Teigen

The model turned TV presenter took to the stage at the ‘Families Belong Together’ rally in Los Angeles to fight for the rights of immigrant families to remain together at the US-Mexico border.

“I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant," she said. "My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand... We love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here."

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress kickstarted her own initiative to promote gender equality called HeForShe, and also became a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in an attempt to shine a spotlight on the gender double-standards women encounter in life and the workplace.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The 43-year-old is champion of environmental activism and runs a non-profit organisation called the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation which works alongside the UN on climate initiatives, focuses on the importance of clean air and water, and aims to protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction.

Shaleine Woodley

The Divergent actor hit the headlines after speaking out against the Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline, and was even arrested after participating in a protest against the controversial construction in North Dakota.

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star used her platform to campaign for the release of a low-level drug offender called Alice Marie Johnson who had been serving out a life sentence in prison. After meeting with the president in the Oval Office, the grandmother's sentence was subsequently commuted.

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex And The City actor has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, public school funding, and gender equality, and announced in March that she would be running for the position of Governor of New York in 2018.