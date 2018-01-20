From Chrissy Teigen To Sam Smith: 8 Celebrity Moments From 2018 That Prove Love Is Alive

Chrissy Teigen

Let's give cupid a bit of credit.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 20:29

It’s officially time to stop claiming that love is dead just because one celebrity couple (*coughs* Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan) have called time on their relationship.

Because everyone seems to need reassurance that romance is still alive and well in 2018, we’ve gathered up a bunch of moments from the past four months that prove cupid knows exactly what he’s doing.

Let's get checking out seven celebs who threw caution to the wind and packed on the PDA...

Sam Smith’s incredible PDA with Brandon Flynn

Look, we all had a good laugh when those images of Sam Smith fully absorbing Brandon Flynn’s soul into his mouth first hit the web. But their response to the resulting memes was undeniably A+ and they quickly proved that true love isn't always camera ready. 

Backgrid

Kim Kardashian’s trip to the zoo with Kanye West

It turns out the only thing in the entire world that can get Kanye West to turn his frown upside down is a trip to the zoo alongside Kim Kardashian and their oldest children North and Saint West. For all the random speculation about their relationship, it’s pretty clear that Kimye are still rock solid.

Instagram/KimKardashian

Chrissy Teigen having a sexy dream about John Legend

Thanks to the fact that Chrissy Teigen loves nothing more than logging into her Twitter account and sharing a hilarious tweet with the world, her 10 million followers have an almost direct insight into her relationship with John Legend. And guess what? It's pretty damn perfect. 

Blake Lively trolling Ryan Reynolds (and vice versa)

Remember that time on Valentine’s Day when Blake Lively joked about having an account on eHarmony and claimed she was beyond distraught about Ashley Madison (the dating app for married people) closing down? Yeah. It was a special time.

Ten minutes in to writing an email to my mom, when I realized there was no phone in my hand.

Ed Sheeran announcing his engagement to Cherry Seaborn

Alright, so technically this went down in 2017, but Ed only came forward with the happy news on January 21st after posting a grainy polaroid alongside the caption: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year."

Casual.

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle existing in the world

HRH might have popped the question in 2017, but we've only witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan teaming up for joint royal engagements in the past few months. Oh, and we’d also like to remind everyone of that Royal Wedding coming up on May 19th. 

Getty Images

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black becoming future parents

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in an adorable Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day. Quite frankly, it easily beats that snapshot you shared of a single red rose and a shoddy half-price card.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on

Cole Sprouse dealing with a question about his relationship with Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale stars are clearly keen to keep their romance on the DL but they officially let the cat out the bag when a fan directly asked them to comment on all those dating rumours. 

"Was that a question or a statement? Because the answer is YES," Cole replied.

Bughead forever.

 

