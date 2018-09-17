Chrissy Teigen

We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time

The ground has fallen out from beneath our feet.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:44

Not to alarm anybody but some important updates have been just been announced regarding the pronunciation of Chrissy Teigen’s name and the floor has essentially dropped out from beneath our feet. 

While most people refer to the model and social-media phenomenon as Chrissy Tee-gen, it turns out we should actually have been saying Chrissy TIE-gen instead. We know, it’s a lot to take in on an otherwise mundane Monday morning. Bear with us. 

Now check out a bunch of times Chrissy Teigen absolutely owned the internet... 

The news broke in possibly the most roundabout way of all time after people noticed that Ariana Grande also pronounces her surname with a different enunciation than the rest of the world does. 

When a fan commented that the situation reminded them of Chrissy, she took to Twitter to agree that she’d “given up” correcting people a long time ago: “I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight.”

And when someone else pointed out that she occasionally mispronounces her own name, the 32-year-old responded that she’s basically lost all sense of self over the years: “I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up.”

Obviously this whole thing was a Big Freaking Deal to her followers, who couldn’t quite follow the logic of correcting people who pronounced her name right in the first place: “I don’t correct people but I do I don’t know im so tired please let me go,” Chrissy answered. 

Honestly, we need at least a week to even begin to process this. 

