Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
We need this now...
Christina Aguilera is one of the all-time greats. From 'Genie In a Bottle' to 'Your Body', she never fails to release amazing hits. Nevertheless, it's been nearly six years since she last released an album and fans are eager to hear what she's been recording.
Thankfully it looks as though the wait to get our hands on new Christina music is finally over. The album is set to come out this year and Christina just appeared to confirm the rumours that a Demi Lovato duet will feature on the highly anticipated project.
NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. IT LOOKS LIKE A CHRISTINA AND DEMI COLLABORATION IS UPON US.
Both superstars are yet to make any official comments on the rumours but Christina did respond to a paparazzi question about the duet just this week. When asked, the 'Ain't No Other Man' singer said: "I love Demi. She's my girl, great things to come!"
We don't want to jump to any conclusions but this means that a duet is definitely on the cards, doesn't it?
We need an "I love Demi. She's my girl, big things are coming" tattoo to mark this auspicious moment.
Demi also previously seemed to allude to the rumoured duet. Speaking to Billboard this year about her tour and upcoming projects, she revealed: "I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can’t give away who it is yet, but you’ll find out soon."
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star also mentioned: "I can’t wait for the world to hear it. It’s an incredible song."
Considering that Demi has always been a huge Christina fan, the rumours seem legit.
Fingers crossed that the two hitmakers announce the record soon. We need it asap.
Words: Sam Prance