Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

This is exciting...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 17:57

Christina Aguilera is a living legend and popstar extraordinaire, however, she has been pretty absent from the music scene as of late. Her last album was released five years ago and she hasn't released an official single since 2013's hit 'Say Something'.

However, that all looks set to change. The 'Beautiful' star is performing at this year's American Music Awards.

View the lyrics
H-m-m...
H-m-m...
Say what am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?

Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
(ooh...) When a female fires back
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) Suddenly the target don't know how to act

(ooh...) So he does what any little boy would do
(ooh...) Makin' up a few false rumors or two
(ooh...) That for sure is not a man to me
(ooh...) It's slanderin' names for popularity

(ooh...) It's sad you only get your fame through controversy
(it's so sad)
(ooh...) But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say
This is for my girls all around the world
Around the world

Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Oh-oh ooh
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh... oh

What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
W-h-o-a

Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down

Nobody can hold us down
Never can never will
So what am I not supposed to say what I'm saying?
Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'

Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
(ooh...) If you look back in history
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) It's a common double standard of society

(ooh...)The guy gets all the glory the more he can score
(ooh...) While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
(ooh...) I don't understand why it's ok
(ooh...) The guy can get away with it the girl gets named
(ooh...) All my ladies come together and make it change
Start a new beginning for us everybody sang

This is for my girls all around the world
'Round the world (yeah)
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
(can't get rid of us)
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
(we're standing our ground)
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud

Oh-oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down (check)
Here's something I just can't understand

If the guy have three girls then he's the man
He can even give her some head or sex her off
But if a girl do the same she's a whore
But the tables about to turn I bet my fame on it

Cats take my ideas and put they name on it
It's aight though you can't hold me down (hold me)
I got to keep on moving
To my girls to their man who be trying to mack
Do it right back to him and let that be that

You need to let him know that his game is whack
And LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera got yo back
Your just a little boy think you're so cute so coy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things

You're just a little boy all you do is annoy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
(This is for my girls) this is for my girls all around the world
Oh-oh
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

Oh-oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder) Shout louder
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

Stand our ground
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down

Oh-oh ooh
This is for my girls around the world
All my girls
Who have come across a man who don't respect your worth

Around the world
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Y-e-a-h...
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Uh
Oh-oh oh-oh
Uh
Uh
Uh-uh
Uh
Uh
Uh
Spread the word
Can't hold us down
Yeah
We here
We back again
Yeah
LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera
Yeah
Writer(s): Matthew Wilder, Matthew Morris, Christina Aguilera, Scott Storch, Greg Prestopino Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. CHRISTINA IS REALLY ABOUT TO MAKE HER GRAND RETURN TO THE POP MUSIC SCENE.

The performance itself will be a tribute to the one and only Whitney Houston. November marks 25 years since the release of Whitney's blockbuster film The Bodyguard and its record-breaking soundtrack. Christina is honouring it at the ceremony.

If anyone will do justice to The Voice it is Christina. No-one compares to her but Christina comes close.

I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols, Whitney Houston for the 25th Anniversary of "The Bodyguard" at the @AMAs! 11/19 on ABC. #AMAs

The 'Can't Hold Us Down' hitmaker took to Instagram to let us all know the super exciting AMA news.

Christina shared a poster of herself made for the event alongside the caption: "I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols, Whitney Houston for the 25th Anniversary of "The Bodyguard" at the AMAs! 11/19 on ABC."

This month also marks the 15 year anniversary of Christina's critically acclaimed album Stripped.

Here's hoping this performance means that Christina's highly-anticipated comeback is upon us.

With rumoured P!nk and Demi Lovato duets to come, we cannot wait to see what she does.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

8 Celebrities Who Have Sued Their Fellow Celebs

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 This Week

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Katie Price Threatens Chris Hughes With Legal Action Over WhatsApp Drama

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

More From Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

P!nk on Saturday Night Live in October 2017

P!nk Reveals Christina Aguilera Collab Is Happening

Music

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Spark Collaboration Rumours

Little Mix, P!nk and Christina Aguilera Will Feature On A New Soundtrack

Music

P!nk Ends 20-Year Feud With Christina Aguilera And Blasts Fan Culture

Christina Aguilera's Impression Of Britney Spears Is Everything

You HAVE To Check Out Ed Sheeran's Version Of Christina Aguilera's Dirrty!

Christina Aguilera Debuts Her (Very Photoshopped) Baby Summer Rain

One Direction, Ariana Grande & More Sing 'We Are The Champions'

Christina Aguilera Is Working With Pharrell Williams On Her New Album

Christina Aguilera Shares First Snap Of Baby Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera Welcomes Baby Girl

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase