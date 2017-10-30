Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs
This is exciting...
Christina Aguilera is a living legend and popstar extraordinaire, however, she has been pretty absent from the music scene as of late. Her last album was released five years ago and she hasn't released an official single since 2013's hit 'Say Something'.
However, that all looks set to change. The 'Beautiful' star is performing at this year's American Music Awards.
H-m-m...
Say what am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?
Call me a bitch cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
(ooh...) When a female fires back
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) Suddenly the target don't know how to act
(ooh...) So he does what any little boy would do
(ooh...) Makin' up a few false rumors or two
(ooh...) That for sure is not a man to me
(ooh...) It's slanderin' names for popularity
(ooh...) It's sad you only get your fame through controversy
(it's so sad)
(ooh...) But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say
This is for my girls all around the world
Around the world
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Oh-oh ooh
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh... oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
W-h-o-a
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Nobody can hold us down
Never can never will
So what am I not supposed to say what I'm saying?
Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'
Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
(ooh...) If you look back in history
(ooh-ooh-ooh...) It's a common double standard of society
(ooh...)The guy gets all the glory the more he can score
(ooh...) While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
(ooh...) I don't understand why it's ok
(ooh...) The guy can get away with it the girl gets named
(ooh...) All my ladies come together and make it change
Start a new beginning for us everybody sang
This is for my girls all around the world
'Round the world (yeah)
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
(can't get rid of us)
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
(we're standing our ground)
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down (check)
Here's something I just can't understand
If the guy have three girls then he's the man
He can even give her some head or sex her off
But if a girl do the same she's a whore
But the tables about to turn I bet my fame on it
Cats take my ideas and put they name on it
It's aight though you can't hold me down (hold me)
I got to keep on moving
To my girls to their man who be trying to mack
Do it right back to him and let that be that
You need to let him know that his game is whack
And LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera got yo back
Your just a little boy think you're so cute so coy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
You're just a little boy all you do is annoy
You must talk so big to make up for smaller things
(This is for my girls) this is for my girls all around the world
Oh-oh
Who have come across a man that don't respect your worth
Respect your worth
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Oh-oh
What do we do girls?
(shout louder) Shout louder
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
So lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh... oh ooh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Oh-oh ooh
This is for my girls around the world
All my girls
Who have come across a man who don't respect your worth
Around the world
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
Y-e-a-h...
What do we do girls?
(shout louder)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
Stand our ground
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud
Oh-oh
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can never will
Can't hold us down
Uh
Oh-oh oh-oh
Uh
Uh
Uh-uh
Uh
Uh
Uh
Spread the word
Can't hold us down
Yeah
We here
We back again
Yeah
LiL' Kim and Christina Aguilera
Yeah
YES. CHRISTINA IS REALLY ABOUT TO MAKE HER GRAND RETURN TO THE POP MUSIC SCENE.
The performance itself will be a tribute to the one and only Whitney Houston. November marks 25 years since the release of Whitney's blockbuster film The Bodyguard and its record-breaking soundtrack. Christina is honouring it at the ceremony.
If anyone will do justice to The Voice it is Christina. No-one compares to her but Christina comes close.
The 'Can't Hold Us Down' hitmaker took to Instagram to let us all know the super exciting AMA news.
Christina shared a poster of herself made for the event alongside the caption: "I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols, Whitney Houston for the 25th Anniversary of "The Bodyguard" at the AMAs! 11/19 on ABC."
This month also marks the 15 year anniversary of Christina's critically acclaimed album Stripped.
Here's hoping this performance means that Christina's highly-anticipated comeback is upon us.
With rumoured P!nk and Demi Lovato duets to come, we cannot wait to see what she does.
Words: Sam Prance
