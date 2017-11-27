16 Non Lame Gifts To Buy Your Dad | Christmas 2017

Instead of calling your mum to try and figure out what exactly you can get your dad for Christmas this year, why not try and surprise everyone with an idea of your own?! Or at least one of our ideas that you've passed off as yours. It's just as good.

Whether he's got all of the hobbies under the sun or literally no interests other than the vague topic of 'the war', we *think* we've found a gift for every kind of dad.

But first, why not check out all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

So go ahead and start that Christmas shopping early, because there's honestly no better feeling than being that smug person who can relax for most of December.