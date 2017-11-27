Christmas

16 Non Lame Gifts To Buy Your Mum | Christmas 2017

Because, let's be honest, your mum deserves more than just a Cadbury's selection box after putting up with you for another year...

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:44

Struggling to remember any of the massive hints your mum dropped earlier this year about what she'd like for Christmas? Worried that she might actually disown you if you turn up armed with whatever the local BP petrol station had left on Christmas eve?

Well don't worry, because we've scoured the high street for gifts that your mum might just shed a tear at, or at least breathe a sigh of relief that it's not homemade.

So go ahead and start writing that list, because you're about to win the award for Child of the Year, all thanks to us...

  • Satin bird print pyjama set - £34, Topshop
    1 of 16
  • Amethyst healing stone necklace - £69, Daisy London
    2 of 16
  • Google Home Smart Speaker - £78, John Lewis
    3 of 16
  • Yucatan 12 month calendar - £20, Anthropologie
    4 of 16
  • Colourway monogram mug - £6.40, Anthropologie
    5 of 16
  • All city backpack - £35, Accessorize
    6 of 16
  • Christmas candle set - £60, Diptyque
    7 of 16
  • Nigella At My Table Book - £20, Lakeland
    8 of 16
  • Ugg II slippers - £64, John Lewis
    9 of 16
  • Kenwood Kmix stand mixer -£199.99, John Lewis
    10 of 16
  • Zarko oud'ish eau de parfum - £85, Space NK
    11 of 16
  • Ultra light down jacket - £59.90, Uniqlo
    12 of 16
  • Delonghi coffee maker - £89.99, Amazon
    13 of 16
  • Letterbox flower subscription - £18 per bouquet, Bloom And Wild
    14 of 16
  • Fire HD tablet - £149, Amazon
    15 of 16
  • Paris For One And Other Stories by Jojo Moyes - £3.99
    16 of 16

