19 Of The Best Fangirl Gifts | Christmas 2017

Has your loved one got a big reputation, a passion for being in a gang or a bordering on worrying obsession with the Kardashians? If so, we've got your Christmas list covered.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 15:34

It can be tough buying Christmas presents for those who are passionate about several things in a really quite intense way, and to be honest we're going to ahead and blame the entire Internet for that.

But it turns out there's actually a whole other world of gift possibilities if your loved one actually has an interest, even if it is solely all about Cole Sprouse's hair.

From Taylor Swift's really quite incredible Reputation merch to some 13 Reasons Why stickers that will make you shed a tear for Hannah Baker every time you look at them, we're pretty sure we've got this area covered.

So unless your fangirl in mind actually lives under a rock, go ahead and get some inspo from this lot... 

  • The Naughty Kyshadow pallette - $44, Kylie Cosmetics. Ignore the fact that is had 'naughty' emblazoned across it, because the Kyshadow's actually really quite good.
  • Blue new roles silk robe - $65, Dua Lipa merch. Give someone you love the gift of new rules AND and a new robe this Christmas.
  • 13 Reasons Why sticker - £2.12, RedBubble. Buy a sticker of Hannah and Clay to make someone burst into tears every time they see it.
  • BTS love Myself pouch - £17.90, BTSofficialshop.com. Chances are someone you know has jumped on the BTS bandwagon.
  • Chloe Ferry Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick - £7.50, ByChloeFerry.com. Support everyone's fave chicken nugget eating lass by buying one of these.
  • Harry Styles white hat - £24.95, HStyles.co.uk. Even if they didn't get to see the man himself on tour, this will at least make them feel like they did.
  • Perfect Place tee - $30, Lorde Merch. It's the perfect gift for someone who's had Melodrama on repeat since its release.
  • Pullover hoodie - $70, BroadwayMerchandiseShop.com. Don't throw away their shot and make all of their Lin-Manuel dreams come true with this piece of merch.
  • KKW Crystal Gardenia Citrus perfume - $60, KKWFragrance.com. It may look like a crystal but it's actually a super fancy perfume.
  • PoiintlessBlog Christmas popsocket - £8.99, The Creator Store. Alfie Deyes all but insists you support his YouTube channel by buying one of these.
  • Riverdale Southside serpents t-shirt - $22.90, Hot Topic. As long as they aren't already part of a gang then we're sure any Bughead shipper would appreciate this gift.
  • Stranger Things Steve Harrington tote - £9.79, Etsy. It's Steve, it's a tote, it's everything we've ever wanted.
  • Sugg life Christmas jumper - £29.99. Zoe and Joe Sugg love nothing more than a Christmas jumper, so why not join in on the fun.
  • Hoax t-shirt - £25, Hoax1994.com. It's Ed Sheeran's fave brand, so if you know a Sheerio then yes, they'll love this.
  • Gold Snake ring - $60, Taylor Swift merch. Look what your relative made you do when you forgot to buy them a gift.
  • Casey Neistat Tee - $26.95, ShopCaseyNeistat.com. Your bestie will 100% work harder if wearing this shirt.
  • Dunkirk DVD - £9.99, HMV (released December 18). What better way to support Harry Styles' movie career than with the purchase of a DVD?
  • Dear Evan Hansen: Through The Window - Coffee Table Book - $40, Playbill Store. This one is a little on the niche side but just trust, okay?
  • Pete Wicks official calendar - £11.99, Calendar Club. Go on, put this guilty pleasure on your Christmas list right now.
