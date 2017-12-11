Today Is The Last Day You Can Break Up With Your Partner Before Christmas

Still not sure if you can see yourself lasting with your current S.O into the New Year? Then it’s time to get a move on with The Talk™ because you have approximately 24 hours to part ways until you’re morally obliged to stay with them over Christmas.

Relationship Deadline Day is widely accepted as December 11th - probably because it gives your bf/gf enough time to wallow in heartache before moving on in time for the festive season.

There’s also the small matter of gift giving to take into account, because it’s a little harsh to wait until your partner of three years has brought you a new pair of boots before announcing that you CBA with them after all.

This isn’t a totally new observation, with Match.com reporting back in 2016 that most people's search for a new partner peaks on Christmas Day itself - presumably while slobbing out on the couch as they digest multiple pigs in blankers.

Dr Dorree Lynn, a psychologist and author of Sex for Grownups told ABC News about the psychology behind the phenomenon: “If you're not sure, particularly if you haven't been dating for several years, a lot of people have issues about gift giving and how intimate the gift giving is.

She added: "They get frightened because they don't want to put pressure on the other person, but on the other hand they don't want to feel like a fool giving something and not getting anything back."

So if anyone out there is feeling a little uncertain about their relationship, it might be time to grapple with the big questions in life - like if you're down with the risk of breaking up with your partner before securing a replacement New Year's kiss.

