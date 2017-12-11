Christmas

Today Is The Last Day You Can Break Up With Your Partner Before Christmas

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:17

Still not sure if you can see yourself lasting with your current S.O into the New Year? Then it’s time to get a move on with The Talk™ because you have approximately 24 hours to part ways until you’re morally obliged to stay with them over Christmas.

Relationship Deadline Day is widely accepted as December 11th - probably because it gives your bf/gf enough time to wallow in heartache before moving on in time for the festive season.

There’s also the small matter of gift giving to take into account, because it’s a little harsh to wait until your partner of three years has brought you a new pair of boots before announcing that you CBA with them after all.

This isn’t a totally new observation, with Match.com reporting back in 2016 that most people's search for a new partner peaks on Christmas Day itself - presumably while slobbing out on the couch as they digest multiple pigs in blankers. 

Dr Dorree Lynn, a psychologist and author of Sex for Grownups told ABC News about the psychology behind the phenomenon: “If you're not sure, particularly if you haven't been dating for several years, a lot of people have issues about gift giving and how intimate the gift giving is.

She added: "They get frightened because they don't want to put pressure on the other person, but on the other hand they don't want to feel like a fool giving something and not getting anything back."

So if anyone out there is feeling a little uncertain about their relationship, it might be time to grapple with the big questions in life - like if you're down with the risk of breaking up with your partner before securing a replacement New Year's kiss. 

