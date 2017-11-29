Christmas

What To Buy The Boyfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

Because shopping for guys is hard.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 11:22

It's a truth universally acknowledged that boys are the absolute hardest people to buy presents for. Ask them what they want and you'll more likely be met with a grunt than a link to a 23 item makeup wishlist like you would if it were us being asked for the time, let alone what we want for Christmas.

So if you're struggling coming up with ideas for your boyfriend, we feel your pain. Luckily we've also got your back and have come up with some thoughtful, stylish and hilarious gifting ideas to get you through the festive season. 

Oh look! Here's the celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

Interested? Then check out all the best boyfriend Christmas prezzie ideas below...

Gifts For Boyfriends | Christmas 2017

  • No idea what to get your boyf for crimbo? Us neither. JOKE - Here's loads of ideas....
    1 of 33
  • For the G.I. Joe in your life... Austin Camouflage-Print Canvas Backpack - £50 from Eastpak at Mr Porter.
    2 of 33
  • For the one who always warms up his cold toes on your legs... Smilie Cotton-Blend Socks - £30 from Kapital at Mr Porter.
    3 of 33
  • For the adventurer... The New York Times Explorer Book - £30 from Taschen at Mr Porter.
    4 of 33
  • For the boyfriend who loves getting festive... Christmas joggers with alpine print - £18 from ASOS.
    5 of 33
  • For the boyfriend who is into his grooming... Purifying Face Cleanser - £37 from Tom Ford.
    6 of 33
  • For the bedroom DJ.... Crosley Cruiser Black and Gold Vinyl Record Player - £89 from Urban Outfitters.
    7 of 33
  • For the boy who likes his millennial pink as much as you do... Light Pink Ribbed Beanie - £18 from Urban Outfitters.
    8 of 33
  • For the one with a GSOH... Christmas Beard Baubles - £12 from Urban Outfitters.
    9 of 33
  • For the one who loves his bike maybe even more than he loves you... Lucetta Magnetic Bike Lights - £25 from Oliver Bonas.
    10 of 33
  • For the cheesy boy... Mixed Metallic Cheese Knives - £22 from Oliver Bonas.
    11 of 33
  • For the one who thinks he's James Bond... Whisky Wedge - £18 from Oliver Bonas.
    12 of 33
  • For the one who genuinely has dreams about BBQ... The Ginger Pig Meat Book - £25 from Oliver Bonas.
    13 of 33
  • For the one who's a country boy at heart... Liddlesdale Quilted Shell Jacket - £100 from Barbour at Selfridges.
    14 of 33
  • For the one who has no clue what toner is or where to put it.... Limited Edition Men's Skincare Kit - £30.50 from Kiehl's.
    15 of 33
  • For the boy with constant bedhead... Party Monster Baseball Cap - £45, The Weeknd merch at Selfridges
    16 of 33
  • For the one who likes a drink... Gilded Monogram Glass - £14 from Anthropologie.
    17 of 33
  • For the boy who needs to up his breakfast game... Posh Toast Cook Book - £12.99 from ASOS.
    18 of 33
  • For the movie buff... Smartphone Projector - £22 from Oliver Bonas.
    19 of 33
  • For the boyfriend who loves his vinyl... Radiohead: OK Computer Record - £28 from Urban Outfitters.
    20 of 33
  • For the one who always goes on about opening his own bar.... Beer Making Kit - £50 from WeBroughtBeer.co.uk
    21 of 33
  • For the dreamer... Universe: Exploring The Astronomical World Hardcover Book - £40 from Phaidon.
    22 of 33
  • For the bad boy... Skull Silver-Tone Cufflinks - £70 from Alexander McQueen at Mr Porter.
    23 of 33
  • For the boyfriend who still loves climbing trees... Tree House Scented Candle - £54 from Byredo.
    24 of 33
  • For the one who likes the throwback vibes... Grey Reverse Weave All Over Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt - £85 from Champion at Urban Outfitters.
    25 of 33
  • For the one who asked Santa for a Porsche... RC Wall Climbing Car - £19.99 from Urban Outfitters.
    26 of 33
  • For the one rocking the fisherman vibes... Dock Striped Wool Bobble Hat - £50 from Oliver Spencer.
    27 of 33
  • For the guy who is all about his copper colour scheme... London Scented Candle - £55 from Tom Dixon.
    28 of 33
  • For the snow fiend... Navy Christmas Skiing Yeti Jumper - £35 from Topman.
    29 of 33
  • For the one who has trouble getting out of bed in the morning... Do Son Shower Gel - £40 from Diptyque.
    30 of 33
  • For the more adventurous boyfriend... Position Of The Day Book - £8.99 from ASOS.
    31 of 33
  • For the one who likes to Netflix and Chill... Thumbs Up Lazy Arm Tablet Version - £.9.99 from ASOS.
    32 of 33
  • For the one always losing his stuff... J.W.ANDERSON PADDED BACKPACK - £14.90 from Uniqlo.
    33 of 33

More From Christmas

What To Buy The Boyfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

Gifts For Anyone Who Wants To Be A YouTuber | Christmas 2017

12 Christmas Gifts To Buy The Aspiring YouTuber In Your Life

16 Non Lame Gifts To Buy Your Dad | Christmas 2017

Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Apparently A Thing This Year

16 Non Lame Gifts To Buy Your Dad | Christmas 2017

33 Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 That Are Actually Quite Good

Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 | Christmas

25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

16 Non Lame Gifts To Buy Your Mum | Christmas 2017

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

What To Buy The Girlfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Netflix

How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?