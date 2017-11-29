What To Buy The Boyfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

It's a truth universally acknowledged that boys are the absolute hardest people to buy presents for. Ask them what they want and you'll more likely be met with a grunt than a link to a 23 item makeup wishlist like you would if it were us being asked for the time, let alone what we want for Christmas.

So if you're struggling coming up with ideas for your boyfriend, we feel your pain. Luckily we've also got your back and have come up with some thoughtful, stylish and hilarious gifting ideas to get you through the festive season.

Oh look! Here's the celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

Interested? Then check out all the best boyfriend Christmas prezzie ideas below...