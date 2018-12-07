Chrysten Zenoni

Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby

The Aussie Geordie Shore castmember had to set a few fans straight.

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 11:43

Aussie Geordie Shore babe Chrysten Zenoni has handled pregnancy like an absolute pro, and now that she's in the final stages she's taken to Instagram to answer a few fan questions.

And it seems more than one fan wondered about the dad of her little radgie, with two very misinformed people suggesting that it could be her ex, Gaz Beadle.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan open up about her skin...

And Chrysten completely shut down the ridiculous suggestion, reminding fans that it's been literally years since they've been in contact.

A fan said "Gaz is the dad?" and Chrysten replied: "I swear you guys are living in a Fantasy. That was like 2015-2016."

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

"thank u next question," she added alongside a picture of her from the series of Ex On The Beach they appeared on together.

But it seems that wasn't enough, as she answered another fan who suggested the same thing, saying: "Ok hun last time I saw him was 2016, tell me again how he's the dad?"

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

"Just letting you know it's 2018," she added.

Obviously it's pretty ridic to suggest that Gaz, who's son with Emma McVey is coming up to one -years-old, could be the father.

And brushing off someone who asked "Who's the dad?!" Chrysten simply respond: "Who's YOUR dad?"

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

In other words, mind your business. We can't wait to meet Chrysten's little lad!

Don't forget to tune into Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

