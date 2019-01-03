Chrysten Zenoni

Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn

The former Aussie Geordie Shore castmember was NOT here for someone criticising her for not breastfeeding her newborn, Leo.

Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 10:17

Former Aussie Geordie Shore castmember Chrysten Zenoni has schooled an ignorant troll who seemed to be criticising her for not breastfeeding her newborn.

Chrysten gave birth to her son, Leo Nereo Zenoni, on 17 December and has since been open about her experience with childbirth and becoming a single mum.

Play to see the celeb pregnancies we didn't see coming...

One thing in particular that Chrysten has opened up about is breastfeeding, which she has not been able to do.

Responding to a fan who asked her why she isn't able to breastfeed, she explained: "Milk never came through and I would rather bottle feed anyway."

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

Regardless of Chrysten's clear explanation, a troll direct messaged her with a seriously lengthy list of the 'risks' of formula feeding your baby.

Obviously, this is ridiculously inconsiderate and disheartening considering the Aussie mum can't produce milk.

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

And so the babe blasted back: "Well unfortunately not everyone can breastfeed? So messaging me this is completely f*cking irrelevant."

Chrysten screenshotted the conv and posted it to her story along with the caption: "People like this 😡."

Fortunately, it seems that she has since received a bunch of supportive messages from understanding fans in response to her post.

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

"Thank you to everyone messaging me about my last post! It's so good to actually have girls by your side instead of judging you on how you feed your baby 🖤🖤🖤," she wrote on her next Instagram story.

Despite the annoyance of a few uneducated trolls, it looks like Chrysten is loving life as a new mum.

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

Alongside a sweet selfie of her and Leo, Chrysten wrote: "The best thing to happen to me in 2018! 💫 Happy new year from Leo and I 👩‍👦🖤."

Ignore the haters Chrysten!

In the words of Kris Jenner... You're doing amazing, Sweetie!

Latest News

New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Kingdom Hearts 3
Kingdom Hearts 3: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Huge New Disney Game
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
LittleBigPlanet
7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
6 Nutrition Brands You Need In Your Life
Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable

More From Chrysten Zenoni

Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Chrysten Zenoni
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Gives Birth And Reveals Baby's Adorable Name
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Pregnant Geordie Shore Star Chrysten Zenoni Flaunts Bump In Bikini
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Celebrities
Celeb Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018 | MTV Celeb
Celebrities
Chrysten Zenoni Admits Her Pregnancy Glamour Is 'A Lie' | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s pregnant Chrysten Zenoni shows off her growing baby bump
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals The 'Lie' She's Kept Up During Pregnancy

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up