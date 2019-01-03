Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn

Former Aussie Geordie Shore castmember Chrysten Zenoni has schooled an ignorant troll who seemed to be criticising her for not breastfeeding her newborn.

Chrysten gave birth to her son, Leo Nereo Zenoni, on 17 December and has since been open about her experience with childbirth and becoming a single mum.

One thing in particular that Chrysten has opened up about is breastfeeding, which she has not been able to do.

Responding to a fan who asked her why she isn't able to breastfeed, she explained: "Milk never came through and I would rather bottle feed anyway."

Regardless of Chrysten's clear explanation, a troll direct messaged her with a seriously lengthy list of the 'risks' of formula feeding your baby.

Obviously, this is ridiculously inconsiderate and disheartening considering the Aussie mum can't produce milk.

And so the babe blasted back: "Well unfortunately not everyone can breastfeed? So messaging me this is completely f*cking irrelevant."

Chrysten screenshotted the conv and posted it to her story along with the caption: "People like this 😡."

Fortunately, it seems that she has since received a bunch of supportive messages from understanding fans in response to her post.

"Thank you to everyone messaging me about my last post! It's so good to actually have girls by your side instead of judging you on how you feed your baby 🖤🖤🖤," she wrote on her next Instagram story.

Despite the annoyance of a few uneducated trolls, it looks like Chrysten is loving life as a new mum.

Alongside a sweet selfie of her and Leo, Chrysten wrote: "The best thing to happen to me in 2018! 💫 Happy new year from Leo and I 👩‍👦🖤."

Ignore the haters Chrysten!

In the words of Kris Jenner... You're doing amazing, Sweetie!