Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Gives Birth And Reveals Baby's Adorable Name

The Aussie Geordie Shore star has welcomed her little one.

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 12:06

Aussie Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, and she took to Instagram on Monday to show the newborn off.

Taking to her story, she posted a picture of the cutie before updating her bio with the little one's adorable name.

Chrysten's Instagram bio now says she's "Leo's mama," and we couldn't be more in love with her son's name.

The lass also shared a picture of him, simply captioning it "mine," with a crying face emoji.

What a cute little radgie! Now we're crying too.

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Chrysten hinted at how excited she was to welcome her boy: "#TB to when I actually wanted to leave the house 😭 I’m so physically and emotionally drained. lil baby needs to hurry up already 💙," she wrote.

Chrysten will be taking on single motherhood, previously revealing: "Can I just say I definitely was not prepared to be a mother or even a single mother at the age of 22, but I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason and this little boy was a blessing 🖤."

And we're certain that she's going to be the most amazing mama to little Leo.

Congratulations to Chrysten, and welcome to the world Leo!

Don't forget to catch the series finale of Geordie Shore Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

 

