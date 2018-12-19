Chrysten Zenoni

Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name

The Ex On The Beach star revealed her son's full name.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 10:22

Former Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach star Chrysten Zenoni is currently enjoying becoming a mum for the very first time.

And the Australian reality babe has let us know a little more about the labour, as well as her son's full name.

Play the video to see what happened when Kyle Christie got this 'mop' cut off...

Chrysten spent six hours and 30 minutes in labour before giving birth on 17 December at 12:05pm.

She revealed his full name is Leo Nereo Zenoni, now that's a Rockstar title if we ever did hear one.

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

The Aussie lass took to Instagram to share the most adorable pictures of Leo, calling him: "My little 👼."

And he certainly looks like an angel.

Of course, plenty of fans were quick to congratulate her on the new arrival, as one person wrote: "Omg he’s gorgeous! Congratulations xxx," and someone else added: "Congratulations on this new chapter of your life xxx."

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

Chrysten appeared on season 17 of Geordie Shore and series five of Ex On The Beach.

While the lass is very much focused on motherhood for now, she hasn't ruled out a reality return in the future: "'I like to think it's just on hold for now and I'll return later on," she told MTV Australia in June.

Instagram/chrystenzenoni

Congratulations to Chrysten on becoming a mum to Leo!

 

