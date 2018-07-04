Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves

We may not know his face but we know he has excellent beat-making skills. Claptone, the enigmatic DJ and producer released his second studio album Fantast last month which features a whole host of collaborations. To celebrate the meeting of minds on the LP, Claptone has put together a playlist of tracks featuring artists who helped make the album, from Kele Okereke to JONES and more. Enjoy!

Credit: Andreas Waldschutz

Fenech Soler - ‘Kaleidoscope’

"I’m always up for a good disco tune! Fenech Soler’s 'Kaleidoscope' has all the right disco energy, recontextualized with a modernist pop approach. The song actually features the lyrics and singing of the lovely Ben Duffy, who appears twice on my new album, Fantast."

Boxer Rebellion - ‘Diamonds’

"When I first heard this song, I was blown away by the forward, melancholic vocal delivery - I just had to find out who the singer was. It turns out this incredible voice is that of Nathan Nicholson. Fast-forward to today and we’ve done three songs together, 'Under The Moon', 'Abyss of Love' and 'A Waiting Game'."

Tender - ‘Outside’

"The day I was exposed to Tender’s 'Outside', I was at a loss for words. Finding music today that is unclassifiable is quite a challenge - but Tender has done it. I just had to reach out to them when the time came to start working on my next album. The track we did together, 'Stay The Night', is one of my personal favourite own productions."

Jones - ‘Hoops’ (Acoustic)

"Jones convinced me with her debut EP, Indulge. Her voice remarkably unique, at times velvety soft and at others, as powerful as a raging, midnight storm. I strongly encourage everyone to take a listen to that EP - another favourite of mine is her track, 'Hoops'."

Matt Simons - ‘Catch & Release’ (Original)

"The music video for this song portrays my persona idea of paradise - sailing away peacefully on my humble vessel, somewhere in the picturesque Mediterranean. We wrote our song together, 'Wildside', in what felt like an instant. Collaboration is a beautiful thing, especially when it is between two people that resonate similar energy but only met in music."

Austra - ‘Lose It’

"Speaking of sailing and my sailboat, I recently rediscovered this song from 2011 in Majorca, after one of my solo journeys, late last summer. A perfect last tune for a sunrise on your private beach side festival. Austra’s real name is Katie Stelmanis and I love the song we wrote together for Fantast, La Esperanza’."

Bloc Party - ‘Banquet’

"How can you not love Bloc Party?! When lead singer, Kele Okereke and I decided that we wanted to make some music together we didn’t really know we did. We only met in each others dreams finishing each others movements to complement a play. A play whose purpose in retrospect could have been to show the world new sides of both of our sonic dimensions. The result is 'Cruising (So They Say)', another one of Fantast's standout moments."

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - ‘The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth’

"I am a huge collector of indie rock music and Clap Your Hands And Say Yeah holds a special place in my personal Pantheon. Alex’s lyrics are puzzling, not only to you, but as well to me and as I recently learned to himself. You have no clue what I am talking about, listen to Animal, now yours to enjoy on Fantast."

Blaenavon - ‘No One Else In Mind’

"I can appreciate how technology has changed the music industry and art in general. I found Blaenavon’s stellar 'No One Else In Min'd while in an airport, playing quietly through the terminal’s sound system among all the hustle and bustle. Picture this - a golden-masked, tophat-wearing DJ, standing on his luggage, trying to get as close as the sound as possible, with his phone in hand, trying to Shazam. It was all worth it, no matter how ridiculous I looked!"

Joan As Police Woman - ‘Holy City’

"Somehow this song always reminded me of Motown music - could it be the blaring horns, grooving drums or awesome background vocals? Joan As Police Woman and I share a special moment on Fantast with 'Good Sense'. A moment that only my Japanese fans and those of you who have a turntable at hand can relive."

Claptone's Fantast is out now.