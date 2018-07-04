Claptone

Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves

Check out tunes from Bloc Party, JONES, Blaenavon and more, hand-picked by the producer himself...

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 17:28

We may not know his face but we know he has excellent beat-making skills. Claptone, the enigmatic DJ and producer released his second studio album Fantast last month which features a whole host of collaborations. To celebrate the meeting of minds on the LP, Claptone has put together a playlist of tracks featuring artists who helped make the album, from Kele Okereke to JONES and more. Enjoy!

Credit: Andreas Waldschutz

Fenech Soler - ‘Kaleidoscope’

"I’m always up for a good disco tune! Fenech Soler’s 'Kaleidoscope' has all the right disco energy, recontextualized with a modernist pop approach. The song actually features the lyrics and singing of the lovely Ben Duffy, who appears twice on my new album, Fantast."

Fenech Soler - Kaleidoscope (Official Video)

Boxer Rebellion - ‘Diamonds’

"When I first heard this song, I was blown away by the forward, melancholic vocal delivery - I just had to find out who the singer was. It turns out this incredible voice is that of Nathan Nicholson. Fast-forward to today and we’ve done three songs together, 'Under The Moon', 'Abyss of Love' and 'A Waiting Game'."

The Boxer Rebellion - Diamonds

Tender - ‘Outside’

"The day I was exposed to Tender’s 'Outside', I was at a loss for words. Finding music today that is unclassifiable is quite a challenge - but Tender has done it. I just had to reach out to them when the time came to start working on my next album. The track we did together, 'Stay The Night', is one of my personal favourite own productions."

Tender - Outside

Jones - ‘Hoops’ (Acoustic)

"Jones convinced me with her debut EP, Indulge. Her voice remarkably unique, at times velvety soft and at others, as powerful as a raging, midnight storm. I strongly encourage everyone to take a listen to that EP - another favourite of mine is her track, 'Hoops'."

JONES - Hoops (Acoustic)

Matt Simons - ‘Catch & Release’ (Original)

"The music video for this song portrays my persona idea of paradise - sailing away peacefully on my humble vessel, somewhere in the picturesque Mediterranean. We wrote our song together, 'Wildside', in what felt like an instant. Collaboration is a beautiful thing, especially when it is between two people that resonate similar energy but only met in music."

Matt Simons - Catch & Release

Austra - ‘Lose It’ 

"Speaking of sailing and my sailboat, I recently rediscovered this song from 2011 in Majorca, after one of my solo journeys, late last summer. A perfect last tune for a sunrise on your private beach side festival. Austra’s real name is Katie Stelmanis and I love the song we wrote together for Fantast, La Esperanza’."

Austra - Lose It (Official Video)

Bloc Party - ‘Banquet’

"How can you not love Bloc Party?! When lead singer, Kele Okereke and I decided that we wanted to make some music together we didn’t really know we did. We only met in each others dreams finishing each others movements to complement a play. A play whose purpose in retrospect could have been to show the world new sides of both of our sonic dimensions. The result is 'Cruising (So They Say)', another one of Fantast's standout moments."

Bloc Party - Banquet

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - ‘The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth’

"I am a huge collector of indie rock music and Clap Your Hands And Say Yeah holds a special place in my personal Pantheon. Alex’s lyrics are puzzling, not only to you, but as well to me and as I recently learned to himself. You have no clue what I am talking about, listen to Animal, now yours to enjoy on Fantast."

The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Blaenavon - ‘No One Else In Mind’

"I can appreciate how technology has changed the music industry and art in general. I found Blaenavon’s stellar 'No One Else In Min'd while in an airport, playing quietly through the terminal’s sound system among all the hustle and bustle. Picture this - a golden-masked, tophat-wearing DJ, standing on his luggage, trying to get as close as the sound as possible, with his phone in hand, trying to Shazam. It was all worth it, no matter how ridiculous I looked!"

Blaenavon - No One Else In Mind (Feat. Soko)

Joan As Police Woman - ‘Holy City’

"Somehow this song always reminded me of Motown music - could it be the blaring horns, grooving drums or awesome background vocals? Joan As Police Woman and I share a special moment on Fantast with 'Good Sense'. A moment that only my Japanese fans and those of you who have a turntable at hand can relive."

Joan As Police Woman - Holy City (Official Video)

Claptone's Fantast is out now.

Latest News

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Experience With Body Dysmorphia
ASOS Now Sell Clothing Designed Specifically For Wheelchair Users
Sexual Content In YA: Are We Missing A Golden Opportunity
Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’
Charlotte Crosby Licked Cheese From THIS Part Of An Old Man's Body And Fans Are Gagging
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Riverdale
Camila Mendes And Cole Sprouse Bonded Over Sweaty Armpits During Their Riverdale Audition
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Claimed Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake
Claptone
Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves
The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin

More From Claptone

Claptone
Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves
Music
Claptone Reveals 10 Club Tunes He's Loving Right Now - Listen!

Trending Articles

Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Claimed Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel
The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin