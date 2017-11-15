Clean Bandit Mash-Up 'New Rules' and 'The Thong Song' on Live Lounge

What did Clean Bandit do? They. Did. THAT.

The UK's favourite trio stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios this week to perform on the famous Live Lounge segment and they delivered one of the most memorable covers ever.

With two incredible singers in tow, Clean Bandit performed a genius mash-up of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules' and Sisqó's legendary hit 'The Thong Song'.

View the lyrics I know you're out in Cabo

Hanging with your brother

Wishin' that I was your bottle

So I could be close to your lips again

I know you didn't call your parents

And tell 'em that we ended

'Cause you know that they'd be offended

Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end



And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when you're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now



You weren't a fan of pictures

So I hardly ever took 'em

Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom

So that way I can't forget your skin

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was



And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when you're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now



So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex

Minus the tears

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was

'Cause I...



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

I can't help it, I just–

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

Writer(s): Grace Elizabeth Chatto, Jack Robert Patterson, Julia Michaels

At this point, we've heard 'New Rules' thousands of times - not complaining! - but never like this, yet the wildly unexpected medley works amazingly.

From the unmistakable intro of 'The Thong Song' on violin, we knew this was going to be incredible and Clean Bandit did not let us down as they combined the raunchy throwback banger with Dua's number one hit.

The 'Rockabye' hitmakers were also joined by Julia Michaels to perform their collaboration and latest single 'I Miss You', which was just as gorgeous as it sounded onstage at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

Getty Images

Clean Bandit performed a massive 'girl power' medley of their biggest hits at the EMAs on Sunday, bringing Julia, Anne-Marie and Zara Larsson together for one massive celebration.

Can we get an official release of this, please? Maybe get Dua and Sisqó on board for the real thing...

Words: Ross McNeilage

