Clean Bandit Mash-Up 'New Rules' and 'The Thong Song' on Live Lounge
Julia Michaels joined the chart-topping trio for their appearance...
What did Clean Bandit do? They. Did. THAT.
The UK's favourite trio stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios this week to perform on the famous Live Lounge segment and they delivered one of the most memorable covers ever.
With two incredible singers in tow, Clean Bandit performed a genius mash-up of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules' and Sisqó's legendary hit 'The Thong Song'.
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
At this point, we've heard 'New Rules' thousands of times - not complaining! - but never like this, yet the wildly unexpected medley works amazingly.
From the unmistakable intro of 'The Thong Song' on violin, we knew this was going to be incredible and Clean Bandit did not let us down as they combined the raunchy throwback banger with Dua's number one hit.
The 'Rockabye' hitmakers were also joined by Julia Michaels to perform their collaboration and latest single 'I Miss You', which was just as gorgeous as it sounded onstage at the 2017 MTV EMAs.
Clean Bandit performed a massive 'girl power' medley of their biggest hits at the EMAs on Sunday, bringing Julia, Anne-Marie and Zara Larsson together for one massive celebration.
Can we get an official release of this, please? Maybe get Dua and Sisqó on board for the real thing...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH CLEAN BANDIT PERFORM 'SYMPHONY' AT MTV CRASHES PLYMOUTH 2017 BELOW