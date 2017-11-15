Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit Mash-Up 'New Rules' and 'The Thong Song' on Live Lounge

Julia Michaels joined the chart-topping trio for their appearance...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 12:17

What did Clean Bandit do? They. Did. THAT.

The UK's favourite trio stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios this week to perform on the famous Live Lounge segment and they delivered one of the most memorable covers ever.

With two incredible singers in tow, Clean Bandit performed a genius mash-up of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules' and Sisqó's legendary hit 'The Thong Song'.

View the lyrics
I know you're out in Cabo
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Writer(s): Grace Elizabeth Chatto, Jack Robert Patterson, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

At this point, we've heard 'New Rules' thousands of times - not complaining! - but never like this, yet the wildly unexpected medley works amazingly.

From the unmistakable intro of 'The Thong Song' on violin, we knew this was going to be incredible and Clean Bandit did not let us down as they combined the raunchy throwback banger with Dua's number one hit.

The 'Rockabye' hitmakers were also joined by Julia Michaels to perform their collaboration and latest single 'I Miss You', which was just as gorgeous as it sounded onstage at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

Getty Images

Clean Bandit performed a massive 'girl power' medley of their biggest hits at the EMAs on Sunday, bringing Julia, Anne-Marie and Zara Larsson together for one massive celebration.

Can we get an official release of this, please? Maybe get Dua and Sisqó on board for the real thing...

Clean Bandit - New Rules (Dua Lipa Cover) in the Radio 1 Live Lounge

Clean Bandit - I Miss You feat. Julia Michaels in the Radio 1 Live Lounge

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CLEAN BANDIT PERFORM 'SYMPHONY' AT MTV CRASHES PLYMOUTH 2017 BELOW

More From Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit Mash-Up 'New Rules' and 'The Thong Song' on Live Lounge

Anne Marie and Zara Larsson perform on stage with Clean Bandit during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

Clean Bandit Ft Julia Michaels - I Miss You - Music Video
Clean Bandit

I Miss You (Ft. Julia Michaels)

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

2017 EMA Performers and Presenters

2017 EMA: Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit To Perform!

Julia Michaels at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

Clean Bandit Announce Brand New Single with Julia Michaels

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Clean Bandit

Symphony (Live From MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Music

Watch The 2017 Teen Choice Awards Performances With Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora And More

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Performance Highlights

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Zoella Addresses Controversy Surrounding Her Advent Calendar