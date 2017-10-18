Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'
The 'Rather Be' hitmakers team up with the pop mastermind for a new banger...
It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration.
'I Miss You' is the title of their brand new single with singer Julia Michaels, which sounds just as sublime as their recent singles in the short clip the group have posted on their social media.
With Michaels' voice layered up into a sweet harmony, she sings the melody over an emotional piano piece that promises a classically euphoric Clean Bandit beat drop.
SERIOUSLY, WE ARE NOT READY! This song sounds amazing.
Any song that combines Clean Bandit's luscious pop production with the songwriting and vocal talents of thee Julia Michaels is bound to be incredible.
The 'Issues' singer revealed that she "wrote this one ['I Miss You'] at the height of an emotional roller coaster. When I was stuck at the top, this flew out of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it."
'I Miss You' follows the band's collaboration with Marina and the Diamonds, and could very easily become their third UK Number 1 single of 2017 after 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony'.
It's Julia's second high-profile collaboration of the year as she is featured on Maroon 5's latest single 'Help Me Out'.
Can October 27th come quicker, please?!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JULIA MICHAELS' 'UH UH' VIDEO BELOW
