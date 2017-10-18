Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

The 'Rather Be' hitmakers team up with the pop mastermind for a new banger...

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 14:20

It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration.

'I Miss You' is the title of their brand new single with singer Julia Michaels, which sounds just as sublime as their recent singles in the short clip the group have posted on their social media.

With Michaels' voice layered up into a sweet harmony, she sings the melody over an emotional piano piece that promises a classically euphoric Clean Bandit beat drop.

View the lyrics
I've been hearing symphonies
Before all I heard was silence
A rhapsody for you and me
And every melody is timeless
Life was stringing me along
Then you came and you cut me loose
Was solo singing on my own
Now I can't find the key without you

And now your song is on repeat
And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat
And when you're gone, I feel incomplete
So if you want the truth

I just wanna be part of your symphony
Will you hold me tight and not let go?
Symphony
Like a love song on the radio
Will you hold me tight and not let go?

I'm sorry if it's all too much
Every day you're here, I'm healing
And I was runnin' out of luck
I never thought I'd find this feeling
'Cause I've been hearing symphonies
Before all I heard was silence
A rhapsody for you and me
(A rhapsody for you and me)
And every melody is timeless

And now your song is on repeat
And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat
And when you're gone, I feel incomplete
So if you want the truth

I just wanna be part of your symphony
Will you hold me tight and not let go?
Symphony
Like a love song on the radio
Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah ah, ah

And now your song is on repeat
And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat
And when you're gone, I feel incomplete
So if you want the truth
Oh, oh, oh

I just wanna be part of your symphony
Will you hold me tight and not let go?
Symphony
Like a love song on the radio
Symphony
Will you hold me tight and not let go?
Symphony
Like a love song on the radio
Will you hold me tight and not let go?
Writer(s): Jack Patterson, Ina Wroldsen, Steve Mac, Ammar Malik Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

SERIOUSLY, WE ARE NOT READY! This song sounds amazing.

Any song that combines Clean Bandit's luscious pop production with the songwriting and vocal talents of thee Julia Michaels is bound to be incredible.

The 'Issues' singer revealed that she "wrote this one ['I Miss You'] at the height of an emotional roller coaster. When I was stuck at the top, this flew out of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it."

Getty Images

'I Miss You' follows the band's collaboration with Marina and the Diamonds, and could very easily become their third UK Number 1 single of 2017 after 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony'.

It's Julia's second high-profile collaboration of the year as she is featured on Maroon 5's latest single 'Help Me Out'.

Can October 27th come quicker, please?!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH JULIA MICHAELS' 'UH UH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
It's electric how my lipstick
Makes its own way right into your kiss, and
It's pathetic how we both get
Kinda fucked up, hanging on each other
We're ahead now, should we slow down?
Should we slow down now?

'Cause I'm getting some kind of shake without you

Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like

Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill

It's electric how symmetric
We both get when you lay beside me
It's phonetic how our mouths grip
Almost too tight to the words we're sayin'
We're in deep now, should we slow down?
Should we slow down now?

'Cause I'm getting some kind of shake without you

Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like

Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!) Uh-huh! (Uh-huh!)
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill

Goin' in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill

It's rare when the panic in my mind
Feel so damn good
Woo!

Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close
But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like
Uh-huh! I don't know what it is I feel
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill, like
Uh-huh! Uh-huh!
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill
Uh-huh! Uh-huh!
But I know it's my emotions going in for the kill

Goin' in for the kill
Goin' in for the kill

Uh-huh!
Writer(s): Mattias Larsson, Justin Drew Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Transformers: The Last Knight voices

Watch The Voices Behind 'Transformers' Voice 7 Iconic Characters In 60 Seconds

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Fifth Harmony performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

Julia Michaels at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

Khalid &amp; Fifth Harmony&#039;s Normani in the &#039;Young Dumb &amp; Broke&#039; Music Video

'Young Dumb & Broke': Khalid Talks Normani, Kel & More In His Cameo-Packed Music Video

Megan McKenna Slammed As 'Deluded' After She Kind Of Compares Herself To Adele

Demi Lovato

Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Wild Side In This See-Through Leopard Print Dress

Lauren Pope, Ryan Gosling, Marnie Simpson: Celebs who love to date their co-stars

14 Celebrities Who Are Totally Obsessed With Dating Their Co-Stars

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

The New Mutants

The New Mutants Will Be A Trilogy Of X-Men Horror Movies

Calvin Harris at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Calvin Harris Announces Kehlani and Lil Yachty Collab Is The Next Single

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is Glad That Taylor Swift Ended Her Run at Number 1 in the UK

Gaz Beadle Attempts Emma McVey's Exercise Routine To Priceless Results

Single AF Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reacts To Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson's First Meeting: 'I Recognise That Glint In Her Eye'

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Standing In 'Degrading' Naked Line-Up During Audition

Selena Gomez's Empowering Message To Her Little Sister Will Give You All The Feels

More From Clean Bandit

Julia Michaels at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

Clean Bandit Announce Brand New Single with Julia Michaels

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Clean Bandit

Symphony (Live From MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Music

Watch The 2017 Teen Choice Awards Performances With Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora And More

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Performance Highlights

Clean Bandit Perform At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Clean Bandit

Rockabye (Live AT MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Clean Bandit Perform At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Clean Bandit

Symphony (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Music

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 - Official Day 1 Pics!

Clean Bandit & Jax Jones Complete Our 2017 MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Celebrity

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight About Casey Johnson Being On Dating App

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

Niall Horan Fans Can't Cope As His 'Flicker' Album Cover Looks Like It Says 'F****R'