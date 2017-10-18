Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration.

'I Miss You' is the title of their brand new single with singer Julia Michaels, which sounds just as sublime as their recent singles in the short clip the group have posted on their social media.

With Michaels' voice layered up into a sweet harmony, she sings the melody over an emotional piano piece that promises a classically euphoric Clean Bandit beat drop.

View the lyrics I've been hearing symphonies

Before all I heard was silence

A rhapsody for you and me

And every melody is timeless

Life was stringing me along

Then you came and you cut me loose

Was solo singing on my own

Now I can't find the key without you



And now your song is on repeat

And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat

And when you're gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth



I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go?



I'm sorry if it's all too much

Every day you're here, I'm healing

And I was runnin' out of luck

I never thought I'd find this feeling

'Cause I've been hearing symphonies

Before all I heard was silence

A rhapsody for you and me

(A rhapsody for you and me)

And every melody is timeless



And now your song is on repeat

And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat

And when you're gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth



I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go?



Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah ah, ah



And now your song is on repeat

And I'm dancin' on to your heartbeat

And when you're gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth

Oh, oh, oh



I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go? Writer(s): Jack Patterson, Ina Wroldsen, Steve Mac, Ammar Malik Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

SERIOUSLY, WE ARE NOT READY! This song sounds amazing.

Any song that combines Clean Bandit's luscious pop production with the songwriting and vocal talents of thee Julia Michaels is bound to be incredible.

The 'Issues' singer revealed that she "wrote this one ['I Miss You'] at the height of an emotional roller coaster. When I was stuck at the top, this flew out of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it."

'I Miss You' follows the band's collaboration with Marina and the Diamonds, and could very easily become their third UK Number 1 single of 2017 after 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony'.

It's Julia's second high-profile collaboration of the year as she is featured on Maroon 5's latest single 'Help Me Out'.

Can October 27th come quicker, please?!

Words: Ross McNeilage

