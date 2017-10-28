Club MTV

Hear R3WIRE's Brand New Tune With Vanillaz 'Supermoon'

Our Club MTV resident drops a new cut with the Croatian duo...

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 14:58

Club MTV's R3WIRE's got a new banger out and this time it's a team-up with Croatian duo Vanillaz! Recruiting MZKA on the vocal, Vanillaz and R3WIRE met after playing multiple shows together including this summer's MTV Presents Summerblast, and the product is 'Supermoon'...

"There were many different versions of this song," Vanillaz's Miha Pajk said. "We actually finished it twice but kept going over it a we are really happy with how it turned out. Coming from the Balkans we really want our music to travel as far around the world as possible. We really want to put our little country on the map. It was really a pleasure working with R3WIRE on this track"

Take a listen to 'Supermoon' here:

Supermoon

You can catch R3WIRE playing Ministry of Sound with Varski on 10th November as part of MTV Music Week alongside Bassjackers and more! For more information head to mtvmusicweek.co.uk.

Hear R3WIRE's Brand New Tune With Vanillaz 'Supermoon'

