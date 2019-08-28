Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!
Find out where we're headed to this Freshers season and come and party with Club MTV...
Heading to Uni this September? Come party with us! The Club MTV Freshers tour is back.
This Autumn the Club MTV Freshers tour in partnership with Boohoo and Boohoo Man will be hitting the road to visit some of the best clubs and Unis in the UK.
Resident Club MTV DJ R3WIRE will be hosting events up and down the country, with exclusive special guests joining at selected venues you won’t want to miss out!
Come and see us in the following places:
Club MTV Freshers Tour 2019 Dates:
8th Sept – Liquid Rooms Edinburgh
14th Sept – Dundee Uni
16th Sept – Engine Shed Lincoln
16th Sept – Kent Uni
20th Sept – St Marys Uni
20th Sept – JJs Coventry
21st Sept – Warwick Uni
22nd Sept – Warwick Uni
22nd Sept – Reading Uni
23rd Sept – Halo Bournemouth
23rd Sept – Scala London
24th Sept – Ministry of Sound London
25th Sept – Bangor Uni
27th Sept – Herts Uni
28th Sept – Walkabout Derby
29th Sept – Guildhall Portsmouth
30th Sept – Leicester Uni
6th Oct – Birmingham Uni
11th Oct – Surrey Uni
With more dates to be announced soon…
See you there!