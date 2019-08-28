Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!

Heading to Uni this September? Come party with us! The Club MTV Freshers tour is back.

This Autumn the Club MTV Freshers tour in partnership with Boohoo and Boohoo Man will be hitting the road to visit some of the best clubs and Unis in the UK.

Resident Club MTV DJ R3WIRE will be hosting events up and down the country, with exclusive special guests joining at selected venues you won’t want to miss out!

Come and see us in the following places:

Club MTV Freshers Tour 2019 Dates:

8th Sept – Liquid Rooms Edinburgh

14th Sept – Dundee Uni

16th Sept – Engine Shed Lincoln

16th Sept – Kent Uni

20th Sept – St Marys Uni

20th Sept – JJs Coventry

21st Sept – Warwick Uni

22nd Sept – Warwick Uni

22nd Sept – Reading Uni

23rd Sept – Halo Bournemouth

23rd Sept – Scala London

24th Sept – Ministry of Sound London

25th Sept – Bangor Uni

27th Sept – Herts Uni

28th Sept – Walkabout Derby

29th Sept – Guildhall Portsmouth

30th Sept – Leicester Uni

6th Oct – Birmingham Uni

11th Oct – Surrey Uni

With more dates to be announced soon…

See you there!