Club MTV

Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!

This summer we're hosting three unmissable club nights at the legendary theme party featuring Wideboys, DJ Luck & MC Neat and more...

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 16:08

From daytime thriller to dancefloor filler - Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV! That's right Club MTV hits Thorpe Park Resort this summer for an event like no other.

Hosting the first ever Club MTV residency at Thorpe Park, with three club nights running on the 27th July, 17th August and 7th September, Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV will see the likes of Wideboys, DJ Luck & MC Neat, R3WIRE & Varski and more perform to thrill the crowds with everything from club classics and dance anthems to garage faves.

Limited Tickets Available

With limited tickets for each event available, guests are encouraged to guarantee their place at their chosen event by pre-booking online in advance. Tickets are available from just £16 when booked online, saving you a whopping 20% off the on-the-gate price of £20.  And for those with Merlin Annual Passes or Thorpe Park Season Passes, the saving can be up to 40% with tickets from just £14!

Event doors will open at 8pm for those looking to enjoy some pre-event music and a drink or a bite to eat, with the main event taking place from 10pm until 3am. 

Credit: Thorpe Park

Ride Rave Sleep Repeat

For those looking to ride in the day, rave through the night, sleep and repeat the thrills on the rides again the following day, exclusive packages are available at the onsite Thorpe Shark Hotel! And when you simply can’t dance any longer, the Thorpe Shark Hotel is located just a Fin away from the action and offers the ultimate in convenient but affordable overnight stays; the perfect short break package for friends looking to enjoy a weekend like no other. 

With the rides and attractions of the park open until 8pm on each of the Club Nights, guests can enjoy a day of thrills on the park before getting ready to dance the night away! 

FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION HEAD TO THORPEPARK.COM/MTV

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan
Why Rio de Janeiro Is The Ultimate Street Art Destination
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted
5 Common Running Injuries And How To Avoid Them
Johnny Orlando
Get To Know: Johnny Orlando
Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth

More From Club MTV

Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
Avicii
Avicii’s Family Announce New Album ‘Tim’ Coming This June
Eli &amp; Fur
Eli & Fur, Monki & More Name The Women Who Inspire Them For International Women's Day
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
Club MTV Dance Anthems Quiz
Music
Quiz! What Type Of Raver Are You?
Club MTV Dance Anthems
Club MTV
How Well Does Camden Know Its Dance Anthems? | MTV Music
R3WIRE
R3WIRE Selects His Ultimate Club MTV Dance Anthems - Listen!
Chris Lake
Playlist | Chris Lake Picks His The Classic Tracks He’s Still Got On Repeat
Club MTV Freshers Tour 2018
Club MTV’s Freshers Tour Returns For 2018!
Ryan Blyth - Raise A Glass - Music Video
Video Premiere | Amanda LaCount Stars In Body Positive Vid For Ryan Blyth’s ‘Raise A Glass’
MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Claptone
Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonalds!
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo