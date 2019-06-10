Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!

From daytime thriller to dancefloor filler - Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV! That's right Club MTV hits Thorpe Park Resort this summer for an event like no other.

Hosting the first ever Club MTV residency at Thorpe Park, with three club nights running on the 27th July, 17th August and 7th September, Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV will see the likes of Wideboys, DJ Luck & MC Neat, R3WIRE & Varski and more perform to thrill the crowds with everything from club classics and dance anthems to garage faves.

Limited Tickets Available

With limited tickets for each event available, guests are encouraged to guarantee their place at their chosen event by pre-booking online in advance. Tickets are available from just £16 when booked online, saving you a whopping 20% off the on-the-gate price of £20. And for those with Merlin Annual Passes or Thorpe Park Season Passes, the saving can be up to 40% with tickets from just £14!

Event doors will open at 8pm for those looking to enjoy some pre-event music and a drink or a bite to eat, with the main event taking place from 10pm until 3am.

Credit: Thorpe Park

Ride Rave Sleep Repeat

For those looking to ride in the day, rave through the night, sleep and repeat the thrills on the rides again the following day, exclusive packages are available at the onsite Thorpe Shark Hotel! And when you simply can’t dance any longer, the Thorpe Shark Hotel is located just a Fin away from the action and offers the ultimate in convenient but affordable overnight stays; the perfect short break package for friends looking to enjoy a weekend like no other.

With the rides and attractions of the park open until 8pm on each of the Club Nights, guests can enjoy a day of thrills on the park before getting ready to dance the night away!

FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION HEAD TO THORPEPARK.COM/MTV