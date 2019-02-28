Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!

Club MTV are partnering with one of London’s newest venues N-Studio in Shoreditch for a brand new series of club nights!

An event venue with its own recording studio within the walls of Nicce HQ in East London, N-Studio is a dedicated space open to DJs and musicians.

Club MTV x N-Studio brings you an exclusive night with some of dance music’s best loved DJs and we’ll be revealing who’s on the line up and how to get involved soon, but first we’ve got an amazing opportunity for all you DJs looking to make that next step…

Our first night is on 28th March and we’re giving one DJ/DJ act the opportunity to warm up for the main act!

To be in with a chance of winning, we want to hear what you’ve got! Just email us a link to a short 15-20 min set (via Soundcloud, Mixcloud etc) to clubmtv@vimn.com plus your Name, Age, Email Address and Tel No.

We’ll stop accepting entries at midday on 11th March.

Good luck!

TERMS & CONDITITIONS FOR CLUB MTV x N-STUDIO DJ COMPETITION:

1. This competition will be governed by these terms and conditions (the “Terms”) and entrants agree that they have read and understood these Terms and will be bound by them.

2. Entrants may enter the competition online by sending an email to clubmtv@vimn.com containing:

i. a URL link to an example DJ set of their own on an accessible internet viewing platform, such DJ set to be between fifteen (15) and twenty (20) minutes in duration and compliant with these terms and conditions (in particular term 17); and

ii. the entrant’s name, age, email address and telephone number

Costs to enter the competition via the Internet may vary so please check with your service provider for current charges. Entrants should seek the permission of the person paying the bill before entering.

3. The closing date for entries is 12:00 GMT (midday) on 11 March 2019.

4. This competition is open to residents of the UK and Ireland only aged eighteen (18) and over, excluding employees and immediate relatives of employees of Viacom International Media Networks UK Limited (the “Promoter”) and/or of Nicce Limited or their respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies or any other person professionally connected with this competition.

5. One (1) entry per person. Multiple entries will be void and the entrant may be disqualified.

6. All entries must include name, age, email address and telephone number of the entrant.

7. One (1) winner will be selected. The winner will be the entry that, in the judges’ opinion and based on their experience of the music industry, is the most creative and original. The judging panel will include a representative of Promoter and at least one independent judge.

8. The winner will be selected as soon as reasonably practicable after the close of the competition.

9. The winner shall receive:

i. the opportunity to perform a DJ set* at the Club MTV event taking place at N Studio, Nicce, 238-240 Bethnal Green Road, London, E20AA on 28 March 2019 (the “Event”)

ii. economy class return travel to the Event at the Promoter’s discretion;

iii. one (1) night’s accommodation in a four star hotel of the Promoter’s choosing, in a sole occupancy room on a bed and breakfast basis.

*The length, timing and content of the DJ set will be subject to the Promoter’s sole discretion.

For the avoidance of doubt, the hotel accommodation shall not include additional costs incurred by the winner such as room service or mini bar costs. Such costs shall be the winner’s responsibility.

THE WINNER MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR TRAVEL (IF COMING FROM OUTSIDE OF LONDON) AND TO ATTEND THE EVENT ON 28 MARCH 2019. NO ALTERNATIVE DATE WILL BE AVAILABLE.

10. For the avoidance of doubt, the prize will not consist of anything other than expressly set out in Term 9 above and no additional costs are included.

11. The winner may be required to provide a written acknowledgement of acceptance of all the Terms of the competition prior to receiving their prize.

12. The winner of the prize is responsible for all applicable taxes and expenses not specified in the prize description.

13. The winner (including any runner up, as relevant) will be notified by telephone or email by 15 March 2019. For any prize deliverable by post, a winner shall receive their prize in the post within twenty eight (28) days of being notified that they are a winner.

14. In the event that the Promoter cannot for any reason contact any prize winner within 24 hours of first attempting to do so, the judging panel shall reconvene to select another winner on the same basis as used to select the original winner.

15. The Promoter reserves the right to select an alternative prize winner in the event that the Promoter has reasonable grounds for believing that any selected winner has contravened any of these Terms.

16. The Promoter reserves the right to terminate the competition and withhold the prize in the event that, in the Promoter's reasonable opinion, there are insufficient entries or the entries received are of insufficient quality for the Promoter to be able to select a prize winner. The Promoter’s decision is final with respect to any aspect of the competition, including the determination of any winner of a prize. No correspondence will be entered into.

17. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify (and take down from any viewing gallery, as relevant) any entry that, in the sole opinion of the Promoter, (i) contains inappropriate, obscene, offensive or defamatory material; (ii) contains (or appears to contain) material the copyright and/or trade mark in which is owned by, or likely owned by, a third party; or (iii) for any reason may infringe or violate the rights of any person or entity. All entrants represent that their entry does not contain: (a) images or video or audio of persons who have not consented to their inclusion into the competition entry; and/or (b) any material the rights in which are not owned or controlled by the entrant as necessary for submission and use in this competition.

18. Entrants acknowledge that they may be required to be used in publicity without further consent or payment if they are selected as a prize winner.

19. By entering this competition, all entrants hereby grant to the Promoter and its parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies and its licensees a perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, royalty-free licence to use, reproduce, adapt, copy, display, publish, distribute and otherwise exploit their submission (in whole or in part), including (without limitation) entrant’s name, entry, likeness, voice, text, biographical information, video, design(s) or audio material in any and all media as they, in their discretion, see fit.

20. The Promoter can accept no responsibility for entries lost, delayed, misdirected, damaged or undelivered. Incomplete, inaccessible, inaudible and/or illegible entries will be disqualified. The Promoter shall not be responsible for technical errors in telecommunications networks, internet access or otherwise preventing entry to any competition.

21. Prizes are as stated and are non-transferable. No cash alternatives will be offered. If due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control the Promoter is unable to provide a stated prize or any part of it, the Promoter reserves the right to award a substitute prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are subject to any additional terms and conditions of the manufacturer, supplier or venue (as relevant).

22. No purchase necessary.

23. The Promoter shall not be liable for any delay in performing or partial or total failure to perform any of its obligations to a winner under these Terms if such delay or failure is caused by circumstances beyond its reasonable control including without limitation delays, changes, disruptions, cancellations, diversions or substitutions howsoever caused including without limitation as a result of war, terrorist action or threatened terrorist action, strikes, hostilities, civil commotions, accidents, fire, flood or natural catastrophes or arising without limitation out of or in connection with (i) the activities of third party event organisers; (ii) any form of transportation (including but not limited to flights, trains, coaches, buses, ferries, taxis or cars); and/or (iii) by third parties providing accommodation included in the prize. For the avoidance of doubt, the affected winner shall be solely liable for any additional costs incurred as a result.

24. Nothing in these Terms shall limit the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence of the Promoter and/or deceit or fraud by Promoter.

25. Each provision excluding or limiting liability is to be construed separately and will apply and survive even if for any reason any of the other provisions are held to be inapplicable or unenforceable in any circumstances. Each of the provisions excluding or limiting liability will remain in force notwithstanding any termination of these Terms.

26. The name of the winner can be obtained by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Viacom International Media Networks UK Limited, 17 – 29 Hawley Crescent, London, NW1 8TT (specifying the name of the competition), for one (1) month after the competition closes.

27. Unless entrants opt in to receive further marketing at the time of entry, any personal information, including without limitation, the entrant's name, age, address (including postcode), telephone number and/or email address will be used solely in connection with this competition and as set out in these Terms and will not be disclosed to any third party, except for the purpose of fulfilling a prize where applicable. Any personal information held by the Promoter in respect of any competition will be held on record for a short period for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of the competition and then destroyed.

28. Only entries from individuals will be accepted. Any entries that the Promoter believes have (a) been made via participation in a syndicate or (b) via any means or form of machine-assisted intervention enabling computer (or software or program) generated multiple entries will be disqualified.

29. These Terms may be amended or varied at any time by the Promoter on notice. No waiver of any rights by the Promoter or any entrant will be taken as a waiver of any other rights it may have. For example, if the Promoter waives its right to complain about a particular breach of these Terms by an entrant, it does not prevent the Promoter from complaining about other breaches.

30. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

31. Any queries regarding the competition should specify the name of the competition and be addressed to:

Viacom International Media Networks UK Limited, 17 – 29 Hawley Crescent, London, NW1 8TT.

I understand and agree to the above.

ACCEPTED AND AGREED BY:

Entrant’s signature: ……………………………………

Print Entrant’s Name:…………………………………..

Entrant’s Age:……………………………………………

Entrant’s Address ………………………………………

Telephone: ……………………………………………….

Date:………………………

