The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills

A new trailer has dropped online for Coco, Pixar’s next big animation, and as you’d expect it looks amazing! Can we just skip over Cars 3 and move straight on to this one, please?

Disney Pixar

The new film is set on the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos, the day on which the departed return to the land of the living to get a look at their nearest and dearest. However, on this occasion Miguel, a living, human boy, accidentally goes the other way, finding himself marooned in the afterlife. Can he find his way back before it’s too late? Check it out, below…

This latest trailer isn’t massively heavy on plot details, but the visuals look pretty spectacular, and there’s a generous helping of the familiar Pixar magic sprinkled over the whole thing. Consider us sold!

Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, and featuring an exclusively Latino voice cast including the likes of Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, Coco will open in the UK on 19 January 2018.

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85