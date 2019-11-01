Cody Simpson Jokes About His Package As He Talks Having Babies With Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has opened up about his relationship with Miley Cyrus during an interview with The Kyle & Jackie Show.

The singer featured on an episode called “Cody Simpson & Other Well-Endowed Celebs,” where he set the record straight on rumours about his package and spoke up about whether he and Miley will be having children anytime soon.

When asked about the romance, he responded: “Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints.” The interviewer then wanted to know if they’re planning on having babies together, as Cody responded: “None yet, mate.”

He then cracked a joke about being “careful” with contraception, before Kyle added a final extremely personal comment. “Hey, I’ve got to ask one more thing,” he began.

“A lot of the gay guys that work here on the show—and me—were discussing celebrities we think are really well hung, and you came out on top as probably the guy that would be hung like a donkey.”

The 23-year-old laughed and replied: “Yeah, mate, that’s been the talk.” Even when Jackie pressed him for more details on the topic, he swerved the awkward question and said: “I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”

All in all, it doesn’t sound like he and Miley will be making any baby announcements in the short-term future. The couple have been dating since around October 2019, with the pair recently being pictured cuddling up on a beach in Miami.