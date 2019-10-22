Did Cody Simpson Take A Swipe At His Romances With Gigi Hadid And Kylie Jenner?

Cody Simpson has opened up about his previous relationships and revealed that he’s been writing new music about the “sh*t” romances he’s had with people in the industry.

The singer gave an interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday where he admitted that he’s “never really” been heartbroken before but has found it difficult coming to terms with the end of a high-profile relationship.

Getty

Cody was linked to Kylie Jenner in 2011 and Gigi Hadid from 2013 to 2015: “'Yeah, you go through stuff. You date people in the spotlight, and then all of a sudden they're like dating someone else and it's all you see,” he said.

“It's not like you can just block someone on Facebook, that s*** is on the news and on billboards. I remember when I broke up with a girlfriend and then moved houses, I'd walk outside and [she] was plastered on a billboard. You can't get away from stuff.

Getty

Hinting that some of his romances weren’t good for him, Cody added: “I'm writing about the s*** relationships I've had with the industry, the people in it, women and friends. All that stuff.”

The 22-year-old had previously said that his split from Gigi was a mutual decision and that he hated the fact they couldn’t go out to dinner together without the paparazzi hounding their every move.

Getty

He’s since found love with Miley Cyrus after confessing that he’s had a long-term crush on her for as long as he can remember. Proof that some childhood dreams really do come true.



