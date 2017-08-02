Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' In Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Chris Martin has performed a moving tribute to Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington, who tragically died last month.

The Coldplay frontman covered one of the band’s earliest hits ‘Crawling’ during a concert in New Jersey on August 1.

Martin stripped the metal song back and performed it alone on the piano, putting the emphasis on Bennington’s unbelievable lyricism, which was just one of his many celebrated talents.

‘Crawling’ was the second single from Linkin Park’s legendary debut album Hybrid Theory and won the band their first Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2002.

Bennington’s band mate Mike Shinoda shared a clip of Martin’s tribute on Instagram, thanking the singer and saying he thought “It sounded beautiful.”

"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” the band wrote an open letter to Chester after his devastating death.

“While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.”

By Ross McNeilage

