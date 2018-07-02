Camila Mendes And Cole Sprouse Bonded Over Sweaty Armpits During Their Riverdale Audition

Sweating is a totally natural part of life, and when you throw in one of the biggest job interviews of your life then you're pretty much in for Niagara Falls in the pit department.

And that's exactly what happened to Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse during their Riverdale audition.

Getty

In fact, their shared tendency to sweat before auditions was the very first thing they bonded over according to Cami, as she recalled the day she, Cole and Lili Reinhart went for their roles.

"I remember that moment so vividly, the three of us being in that room," she explained.

She added: "I remember sitting next to Lili, being like, 'So, where are you from?' Just small talk before the audition. I remember talking with Cole. We bonded over the fact that we both sweat a lot before auditions."

Getty

So they're human after all!

And she's not talking about something a spritz of Sure 48-hour protection can fix, she's talking 'hand me an entire roll of paper towels' kinda sweat.

"I was literally in the room with paper towels... I would keep them under my arms and right before they called my name I would just put them away."

Listen, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Luckily for everyone, the pair still managed to bag the roles and a beautiful friendship was born.

We've never considered sweat to be something that brings people together, but in this case, we're so glad it did.