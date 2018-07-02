Cole Sprouse

Camila Mendes And Cole Sprouse Bonded Over Sweaty Armpits During Their Riverdale Audition

The Riverdale stars are in fact, human.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, July 5, 2018 - 08:54

Sweating is a totally natural part of life, and when you throw in one of the biggest job interviews of your life then you're pretty much in for Niagara Falls in the pit department.

And that's exactly what happened to Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse during their Riverdale audition.

In fact, their shared tendency to sweat before auditions was the very first thing they bonded over according to Cami, as she recalled the day she, Cole and Lili Reinhart went for their roles.

"I remember that moment so vividly, the three of us being in that room," she explained.

She added: "I remember sitting next to Lili, being like, 'So, where are you from?' Just small talk before the audition. I remember talking with Cole. We bonded over the fact that we both sweat a lot before auditions."

So they're human after all!

And she's not talking about something a spritz of Sure 48-hour protection can fix, she's talking 'hand me an entire roll of paper towels' kinda sweat.

"I was literally in the room with paper towels... I would keep them under my arms and right before they called my name I would just put them away."

Hello, beautiful! Camila Mendes (@camimendes) is on the cover of our July beauty issue. After taking the industry by storm with her breakout role on @thecwriverdale, the 24-year-old reveals how she’s dealing with stardom, and why keeping it real is an integral part of who she is. • “I’m so willing to talk about anything at any given moment in time. I thrive off that. I have to actively try to keep things private. My first instinct is to be open. Most of the time, I’m like, ‘Fuck it! I’m just going to talk about this.’ I am not precious about a lot of stuff. I am just the type of person who enjoys connecting with people over absolutely anything.” Tap the link in bio for more from our exclusive conversation with the rising star. • photos: @lindseybyrnes / styling: @katiebof / hair: @kyleeheathhair / makeup: @kayleenmcadams / words: @kmiversen

Listen, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Luckily for everyone, the pair still managed to bag the roles and a beautiful friendship was born.

We've never considered sweat to be something that brings people together, but in this case, we're so glad it did.

