Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Admits He's Embarrassed Of His Awkward College Years

He and brother Dylan took a break from fame to attend New York University.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:56

Cole Sprouse has admitted that he isn't exactly proud of some of the choices he made back in University and most of them revolve around his questionable wardrobe decisions. 

For anyone who isn't familiar with the Sprouse twins, both Cole and Dylan took a breather from their Suite Life fame to attend New York University like regular non-famous teenagers. 

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa discussing the dark details of Riverdale Season 2... 

But the Riverdale actor has now come forward to claim he went peak Jughead (minus the beanie) during his time on campus. 

“I must have been the strange brother on campus,” Cole told People in a new interview. “I had long hair down to my nipples and a pubey mustache and like all tweed so just not really a good look."

Cole and Dylan Sprouse took a breather from Hollywood to attend New York University. / Getty

Elaborating on his overall appearance, Cole admitted: "Definitely not Sexiest Man Alive look. It was bad, it was bad."

Much like most people who experienced an awkward phase during their teen years, Cole is desperate for friends and fans to avoid ever stumbling across the images: "Don’t look for photos,” he pleaded. 

Cole has now admitted he's embarrassed about some of his teenage wardrobe decisions. / Getty

Maybe he wasn't quite as preened and polished as his red-carpet appearances these days, but we're pretty sure 2012 Cole just about managed to pull off the top-to-toe tweed aesthetic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

