Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With

Some more light has been shed on the split between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse as insiders have claimed that their relationship got to a “super heavy” point before they decided to part ways.

The Riverdale stars had been together for around two years, with a source telling People Magazine that their close friends had never really seen their romance lasting in long run.

Getty

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the insider claimed, before adding that “it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

A separate insider has now opened up about their split to E! News, and it sounds like a lot of drama has been going on behind-the-scenes over the last few weeks. Their source even claims that the break-up was “very messy” to begin with.

Getty

Thankfully, the co-stars are “currently on much better terms” now than they were at the start of summer with the same insider suggesting that they might be on the verge of giving their romance another shot.

“It seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together,” they said.

Getty

Neither Cole or Lili have made any public comments about their split, which isn’t too surprising given that their romance was also clouded in a veil of secrecy for the longest time.

Here’s hoping these two can at least find a way to maintain a good friendship through all this.