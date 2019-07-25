Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With

Our Bughead dreams are forever crushed

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 10:04

Some more light has been shed on the split between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse as insiders have claimed that their relationship got to a “super heavy” point before they decided to part ways.

The Riverdale stars had been together for around two years, with a source telling People Magazine that their close friends had never really seen their romance lasting in long run.

Getty

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the insider claimed, before adding that “it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

A separate insider has now opened up about their split to E! News, and it sounds like a lot of drama has been going on behind-the-scenes over the last few weeks. Their source even claims that the break-up was “very messy” to begin with.

Getty

Thankfully, the co-stars are “currently on much better terms” now than they were at the start of summer with the same insider suggesting that they might be on the verge of giving their romance another shot.

“It seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together,” they said. 

Getty

Neither Cole or Lili have made any public comments about their split, which isn’t too surprising given that their romance was also clouded in a veil of secrecy for the longest time.

Here’s hoping these two can at least find a way to maintain a good friendship through all this. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With
Justin Bieber Shows Off Grills And A Facial Piercing As Fans Weigh In On His New Look
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!
Get To Know: Maisie Peters
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Did Ashley Benson Just Unveil A Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?
KJ Apa Was Spotted 'Kissing And Cuddling’ Co-Star Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Worried That People Only Want To Date Him For Fame
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF
10 Reasons Why Malta Is The Perfect Destination For Your Next Holiday

More From Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With
Cole Sprouse Has A New Hairdo And He Doesn’t Look Like Jughead Anymore
Cole Sprouse Reveals The Most Romantic Thing He’s Ever Done For Lili Reinhart
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend FOX&#039;s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum.
Lili Reinhart Takes Cole Sprouse Home For Thanksgiving
Lili Reinhart Just Crowned Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Her ‘Sexiest Man Of 2018’
The ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Actor Who Almost Played Jughead Jones

Trending Articles

MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Justin Bieber Shows Off Grills And A Facial Piercing As Fans Weigh In On His New Look
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Malta Right Now
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
10 Reasons Why Malta Is The Perfect Destination For Your Next Holiday
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!