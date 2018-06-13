Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety

It’s happened AGAIN. Cole Sprouse has caught yet another human trying to take a picture of him in a sneaky but actually not very sneak way at all. Come on people, at least be subtle about it.

The Riverdale babe took to his second Insta account @Camera_Duels, which he has purely for calling such people out on, earlier this week, after spotting a woman in a restaurant being the definition of obvious.

So of course Cole challenged her to a quick duel, as he snapped his own pic for Insta shame purposes as he called her out in quite the brutal caption that was clearly drafted in the notes app.

“What whispers one hears when paranoid. Where even a silent ~sprouse~ under one’s breath can become bullhorn,” he wrote, adding: “Look, HARK, the triumvirate of “let-me-see-your-managers” delegating their matriarch. Who is brash enough to sneak a photo?

“Ahhh yes, ‘twas the paisley Prius driver on the left. Your colleagues turned their faces in shame, but you? No. Not you. You went boldly where so many of your kind have gone before- right to the person of authority.”

Though it’s his closing line which is a true highlight: “But this time there is no discount on a pair of shape-ups for you my dear, just internet notoriety.”

This is merely the 53rd time Cole has posted to this account, and we have a feeling the amount of times this has actually happened to him is somewhere in the thousands by now.

So let this be a lesson to you all: If you’re going to take a sneaky pic of Cole then at least try and camouflage yourself.