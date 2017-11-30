Cole Sprouse Has The Most Unique Piece Of Dating Advice We've Ever Heard

Cole Sprouse has come forward with a pretty unusual bit of dating advice that we're just a little bit too afraid to follow completely.

The Riverdale actor is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart - but shippers of Bughead will (or won't) be surprised to hear that he has absolutely no chill IRL.

At this point we're all fully aware that Cole and social-media go together like Jughead and his permanent beanie, which is why his latest attempt to pair up all the lonely hearts in the universe is so special.

Giving us all potentially the weirdest advice we've ever stumbled across in our entire lives, Cole announced: "It's not a good date unless it ends with you slowly walking off into the ocean like Godzilla."

Some fans were convinced this cryptic post was a hint about the upcoming episode of Riverdale, while others responded with GIFs of Godzilla showing off his bikini bod in the ocean.

This comes as Cole had his say on reports that he and Lili are in a relationship IRL. "Truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true," he said.

In fairness, walking into the ocean at the end of a date is a pretty good way to weed out the weak applicants.