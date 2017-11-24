Cole Sprouse Has Finally Addressed Those Lili Reinhart Relationship Rumours

Fans of Riverdale have been shipping Jughead and Betty Cooper both on and offscreen ever since the series first began, but Cole has now spoken up about why he won't be confirming those relationship rumours anytime soon.

In an interview with People, the beanie-wearing wonderboy pointed out that nobody is entitled to know the ins and outs of his personal life and that he's being deliberately cautious about sharing too much of himself with fans.

Going peak Jughead, Cole explained his perspective on privacy: "Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," he said.

By neither confirming or denying his situation with Lili, he hopes fans will learn to respect his boundaries. "Going to college made me realize you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early," he said.

"[Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example. Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early.

"And that’s the same thing, the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously.

"So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know."

Cole later pointed out that he reckons it's "sexy" to keep his relationships under wraps. As for Lili, she played things equally cool when Entertainment Weekly asked about their romance. "We get along quite well," she carefully responded. "We're doing good."