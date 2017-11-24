Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Has Finally Addressed Those Lili Reinhart Relationship Rumours

The Riverdale actors are said to have been dating each other for quite some time.

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 09:52

Fans of Riverdale have been shipping Jughead and Betty Cooper both on and offscreen ever since the series first began, but Cole has now spoken up about why he won't be confirming those relationship rumours anytime soon.

In an interview with People, the beanie-wearing wonderboy pointed out that nobody is entitled to know the ins and outs of his personal life and that he's being deliberately cautious about sharing too much of himself with fans.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa discussing the dark details of Riverdale Series 2...

Going peak Jughead, Cole explained his perspective on privacy: "Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," he said.

By neither confirming or denying his situation with Lili, he hopes fans will learn to respect his boundaries. "Going to college made me realize you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early," he said.

"[Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example. Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early.

"And that’s the same thing, the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously.

"So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know."

Cole later pointed out that he reckons it's "sexy" to keep his relationships under wraps. As for Lili, she played things equally cool when Entertainment Weekly asked about their romance. "We get along quite well," she carefully responded. "We're doing good." 

 

 

More From Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Has Finally Addressed Those Lili Reinhart Relationship Rumours

Lili Reinhart Dishes On What It’s Really Like To Kiss Cole Sprouse On Riverdale

Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Riverdale's KJ Apa Trolled Cole Sprouse On Instagram And It's Literally So On Point

People Are Losing Their Minds Over Cole And Dylan Sprouse's Lookalike Dad

Cole Sprouse Responds To Rumours He And Riverdale Co-Star Lili Reinhart Are Dating

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Also Has Thoughts On That “I’m A Weirdo” Jughead Speech

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Calls Out Fan Who Called Cole Sprouse ‘Rude’

Cole Sprouse Is Convinced He's Found Lili Reinhart's Doppelganger

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Trending Articles

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked