Cole Sprouse Just Had His Most Cole Sprouse Moment To Date

Cole Sprouse is well aware that he has the Tipton Hotel to thank for his fame, often tweeting the downside to being constantly reminded what you looked like when you were 10-years-old.

But it’s also the non-stop Cole Sprouse related content that he just can’t help but glance at, and occasionally take part in.

In fact he even took a quiz titled ‘Does Cole Sprouse Think You Are Cool?’ recently, because sometimes it’s just better not living in the dark about such a subject.

Only he soon discovered that no, Cole Sprouse does not think he is cool. The quiz even went as far as telling him to go hang out with Dylan instead, which is actually really good advice come to think of it.

"Haha this should be fun." pic.twitter.com/sOhBIxt9DY — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) July 11, 2017

But it’s all totally fine because we’re so obsessed with Cole that he really doesn’t need Cole Sprouse off of Suite Life to think he’s cool.

Have we said Cole Sprouse enough? COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE. Okay we're done now.

