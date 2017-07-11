Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Just Had His Most Cole Sprouse Moment To Date

The actor took a quiz and immediately regretted it.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:11

Cole Sprouse is well aware that he has the Tipton Hotel to thank for his fame, often tweeting the downside to being constantly reminded what you looked like when you were 10-years-old.

But it’s also the non-stop Cole Sprouse related content that he just can’t help but glance at, and occasionally take part in.

In fact he even took a quiz titled ‘Does Cole Sprouse Think You Are Cool?’ recently, because sometimes it’s just better not living in the dark about such a subject.

Only he soon discovered that no, Cole Sprouse does not think he is cool. The quiz even went as far as telling him to go hang out with Dylan instead, which is actually really good advice come to think of it.

But it’s all totally fine because we’re so obsessed with Cole that he really doesn’t need Cole Sprouse off of Suite Life to think he’s cool. 

Have we said Cole Sprouse enough? COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE COLE SPROUSE. Okay we're done now.

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you could possibly need in life >>>

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Suspicious Twitter Behaviour

Blac Chyna Reveals What She’s Done With Everything Rob Kardashian Ever Bought Her

YouTuber Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer Vlogged Her Open Brain Surgery

Major Lazer's New Music Video Is Out and it Stars Camila Cabello

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Brand Lawsuit 'Baseless' As They Claim They Only Sold Two Of Those Controversial Tee's

The Single AF Paris Couples Have Been Announced And We Can't Wait To See What Happens

Person Reading 'Harry Potter' For The First Time Discovers It's Actually Smutty Fanfic

Xbox One S

You Won't Believe The New Feature FINALLY Coming To Xbox One

Cole Sprouse received some devastating news this week.

Cole Sprouse Just Had His Most Cole Sprouse Moment To Date

Just A Load Of Tweets About Summer That Will Make You Go 'Same'

J.K. Rowling Wrote A New Children's Book And Hid It In The Weirdest Place

Stephanie Davis Accuses Love Island Reject Of Being A Homewrecker After Seeing Her Out With Jeremy McConnell

Selena Gomez defends 13 Reasons Why after backlash

Selena Gomez Is Teasing Her 'Fetish' Music Video and It Looks Incredible

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Ultimate Guide To Having Sex On TV

Bella Thorne and Blackbear go on romantic date night.

Bella Thorne Ditches Scott Disick For Rapper Blackbear On Date Night

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Removes Tribute Tattoo Dedicated To His Ex Jemma Lucy

Demi Lovato's New Single 'Sorry Not Sorry' Is a Glorious Kiss Off to a Former Lover

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

More From Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse received some devastating news this week.
Celebrity

Cole Sprouse Just Had His Most Cole Sprouse Moment To Date

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Cole Sprouse Celebrates KJ Apa's Birthday With The Ultimate Choirboy Throwback Pic

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

TV Shows

Cole Sprouse Reveals That You Might Need To Prepare For Dark Jughead In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Style

Cole Sprouse Took Some Ridiculously Beautiful Photos Of Kendall Jenner Because His Talent Knows No Bounds

Celebrity

This Video Of Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Giving Each Other Compliments Is Life Changing

TV Shows

Riverdale's KJ Apa And Cole Sprouse Took A Bromance Test And It's Basically A Dream Come True

Celebrity

Are Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Dating?

TV Shows

Whatever You Do Don't Ask The Riverdale Cast This One Ridiculously Hard Question

Celebrity

Your Crush On Cole Sprouse Is Here To Stay And This Is Why

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson