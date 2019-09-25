Cole Sprouse Just Took A Savage Swipe At KJ Apa’s Love Life And Fans Are Losing it

Cole Sprouse just threw some next level shade at KJ Apa over his love life and fans are losing it over how the insult literally came out of nowhere.

The Riverdale stars have made a habit of roasting each other online, with Cole spotting the perfect opportunity to drag his co-star after he shared a video that featured him feeding a fly to a waiting spider.

When the 22-year-old captioned the video: “Just out here helpin the lads out,” Cole received a casual 19,000 likes on his hilarious but mega shady response: “Live footage of your love life.”

Instagram

“You come up with the best comments and comebacks,” one fan reacted, as another joked: “wdym he don’t even have one” and a third said: “You are like this one friend who replaces all your enemies.”

This comes amid reports that KJ was dating his former co-star Britt Robertson after the pair were apparently spotted holding hands at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party back in July.

In 2017, the actor told Cosmopolitan that he’s in no rush to find love: “I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl,” he said. “I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

“The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

Good things come to those who wait.