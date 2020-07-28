Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Stepping Back From Social Media For His Mental Health

Cole Sprouse has opened up about his decision to step back from social media in order to prioritise his mental health.

In an Instagram post, Cole explained why he’s been less active than usual over the past few weeks: “Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break.

“I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal."

Cole added that he tends to find stability in a busy schedule and revealed he’s still getting used to the idea of giving himself a break when it’s needed.

Getty

“Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first.”

He added that the “global trauma” of the pandemic has given him time to reshuffle his priorities. Further on in the post, he encouraged fans in the US to use their vote in the upcoming election to protect and improve the healthcare system.

Getty

Back in June, Cole revealed he was arrested while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. He was pictured at another protest a week later amid claims he's been isolating with Riverdale's KJ Apa during the bulk of the pandemic.

If you're experiencing issues with your mental health and want to talk to someone, you can find support at Samaritans.