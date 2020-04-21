Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber

"Please eat my delectable plump ass."

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 09:53

Cole Sprouse has posted a statement urging fans to stop speculating about his love life.

The Riverdale star is currently said to be in a relationship with Lili Reinhart, although some fans have claimed that he’s been growing closer to Kaia Gerber in recent weeks. In an uncharacteristic move, Cole took to IG Stories to set the record straight.

Getty

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," he wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. 

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]."

Instagram/ColeSprouse

Addressing his romance with Lili, he said: “When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences.

“And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

Instagram/ColeSprouse

Cole added: “So in conclusion, please eat my delectable plump ass. (making me post a goddam white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.”

An insider previously told E! that the couple were on good terms after their rumoured break-up last year: “There hasn't been any on-set tension, fights or issues since their reconciliation at the beginning of Riverdale's production season.”

 

