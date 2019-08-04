Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours

Cole Sprouse has opened up about how he really felt following rumours that this two-year relationship with Lili Reinhart had come to an end.

The Riverdale star attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night where he was questioned by Entertainment Tonight about whether he was “annoyed” by the incorrect reports.

Getty

"Incredibly," the 27-year-old joked, before clarifying that he doesn’t stress about what other people think of him and his personal life: "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry."

"I think you have to poke fun at it a little bit," he continued. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Getty

At the time, Cole responded to the break-up rumours by sharing an image of his and Lili’s W cover story with the sassy caption: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Proving that their romance is actually stronger than ever, Lili recently took to Twitter to pen a “sappy nighttime” poem in honour of her boyfriend’s birthday: “No one else’s words could ever fit,” an extract includes. “They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

As for what he’s got in store for her 23rd birthday next month, Cole teased: “I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful."

We don’t doubt it.