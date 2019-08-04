Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours

"It's kind of something you sign up for."

Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 10:14

Cole Sprouse has opened up about how he really felt following rumours that this two-year relationship with Lili Reinhart had come to an end.

The Riverdale star attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night where he was questioned by Entertainment Tonight about whether he was “annoyed” by the incorrect reports.

Getty

"Incredibly," the 27-year-old joked, before clarifying that he doesn’t stress about what other people think of him and his personal life: "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry."

"I think you have to poke fun at it a little bit," he continued. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Getty

At the time, Cole responded to the break-up rumours by sharing an image of his and Lili’s W cover story with the sassy caption: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Proving that their romance is actually stronger than ever, Lili recently took to Twitter to pen a “sappy nighttime” poem in honour of her boyfriend’s birthday: “No one else’s words could ever fit,” an extract includes. “They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse

As for what he’s got in store for her 23rd birthday next month, Cole teased: “I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful."

We don’t doubt it.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Calling All Singles And Your Squad! Apply To Join MTV's Love Squad For A Free Night Of Bongo's Bingo
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
Top Things To Do For Thrill Seeker’s In Lithuania
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light

More From Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Cole Sprouse’s First Kiss Was In The Spookiest Place Ever And Jughead Would Be Proud
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Break-Up Was Reportedly “Very Messy” To Begin With
Cole Sprouse Has A New Hairdo And He Doesn’t Look Like Jughead Anymore
Cole Sprouse Reveals The Most Romantic Thing He’s Ever Done For Lili Reinhart
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend FOX&#039;s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum.
Lili Reinhart Takes Cole Sprouse Home For Thanksgiving

Trending Articles

Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Opens Up About His Split From Boyfriend Of Three Years
Travel
Win an epic sailing adventure in Croatia with MTV Travel and Topdeck!
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach