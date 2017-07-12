Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

Cole Sprouse and his camera have been making dreams come true once again, this time with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner for W magazine.

Yep, following on from those really very fancy Kendall Jenner snaps for The Sunday Times earlier this year, Cole and Suite Life super fan Sophie took to London and honestly we can’t deal.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

There’s Dior, there’s Sophie looking crazy beautiful and then there’s the realising that it’s actual Jughead Jones behind the camera. What a time to be alive.

But it wasn’t lost on the actress as to what a huge deal this was.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

"I said to him [on set], ‘When I was younger, I watched your show religiously.’ That was my jam," Sophie said. "I know every single episode. My eight-year-old self was freaking out.”

And we all know that Cole loves nothing more than reminiscing about The Tipton.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

Fingers crossed there's so much more CS photography on the way, perhaps a Riverdale series? Or just a thousand photos of KJ Apa, we're easily pleased.

