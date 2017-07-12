Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

The Riverdale actor and photographer in his own right is at it again and we're simply thrilled.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 15:30

Cole Sprouse and his camera have been making dreams come true once again, this time with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner for W magazine.

Yep, following on from those really very fancy Kendall Jenner snaps for The Sunday Times earlier this year, Cole and Suite Life super fan Sophie took to London and honestly we can’t deal.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

There’s Dior, there’s Sophie looking crazy beautiful and then there’s the realising that it’s actual Jughead Jones behind the camera. What a time to be alive.

But it wasn’t lost on the actress as to what a huge deal this was.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

"I said to him [on set], ‘When I was younger, I watched your show religiously.’ That was my jam," Sophie said. "I know every single episode. My eight-year-old self was freaking out.”

And we all know that Cole loves nothing more than reminiscing about The Tipton.

Credit: Cole Sprouse / Wmag.com

Fingers crossed there's so much more CS photography on the way, perhaps a Riverdale series? Or just a thousand photos of KJ Apa, we're easily pleased.

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on >>>

Latest News

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

A Three-Year Tinder Joke Has Resulted In A Free First Date To Hawaii For Two Strangers

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Have A Slumber Party In Mykonos And It Looks Fun AF

Rob Kardashian Apologises To His Family For That Explicit Rant About Blac Chyna

This Femfresh Ad Has Just Been Banned For Being Too Sexual

Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Disney Are Struggling To Find An Actor To Take On The Role Of Aladdin

What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017

17 Posts Every Lesbian Will Relate To

Ferne McCann Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Sizeable Baby Bump In Holiday Snaps

MTV at V Festival 2017

MTV Will Be Back At V Festival 2017 Bringing You LIVE Highlights!

12 Photos You're Definitely Going To See On Your Instagram Feed This Summer

Are Cheryl And Liam Payne About To Return To The X Factor Together?!

Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa Take Psy's Most Viewed YouTube Video Crown

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Sets The Record Straight Over Pregnancy Claims

What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017

8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing

How singles are swapping sex for food

The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2 Release Date Revealed - Here Are All The New Features

What To Wear | Summer 2017

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

More From Cole Sprouse

Style

Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

Cole Sprouse received some devastating news this week.
Celebrity

Cole Sprouse Just Had His Most Cole Sprouse Moment To Date

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Cole Sprouse Celebrates KJ Apa's Birthday With The Ultimate Choirboy Throwback Pic

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

TV Shows

Cole Sprouse Reveals That You Might Need To Prepare For Dark Jughead In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Style

Cole Sprouse Took Some Ridiculously Beautiful Photos Of Kendall Jenner Because His Talent Knows No Bounds

Celebrity

This Video Of Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Giving Each Other Compliments Is Life Changing

TV Shows

Riverdale's KJ Apa And Cole Sprouse Took A Bromance Test And It's Basically A Dream Come True

Celebrity

Are Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Dating?

TV Shows

Whatever You Do Don't Ask The Riverdale Cast This One Ridiculously Hard Question

Celebrity

Your Crush On Cole Sprouse Is Here To Stay And This Is Why

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

10 Reality TV Couples Who Were More Than Happy To Have Sex On TV

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Ultimate Guide To Having Sex On TV

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob