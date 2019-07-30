Cole Sprouse’s First Kiss Was In The Spookiest Place Ever And Jughead Would Be Proud

Cole Sprouse has opened up about the weird location of his first kiss and it’s the kind of thing that should have been written into Jughead’s backstory in Riverdale.

The actor gave an interview to W Magazine where he revealed that his dark sense of humour stems from the fact that his first ever smooch was with a girl called Charlene in the back of her dad’s hearse.

“This is a weird story,” he begins. “Her father was an offbeat man. He was an avid Hot Wheels collector but then he also owned a hearse and he was part of this hearse club which is probably where my dark sense of humor comes from.”

“We sat in that area of the casket and we pulled up in the curtains and we’re making scary ghoulish faces out of the window to passing cars, which we thought was hilarious at the time and I still think it’s quite hilarious.

That’s when the magic happened: “Then, we pecked on the lips and it was just lightning in a bottle. I got the kiss of death,” he added.

Fast forward to 2019 and Cole’s love life is still a subject of fascination to fans. His two-year relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart was reported to have come to an end last week only for the couple to seemingly deny the break-up rumours on social-media.

At the time, sources told Us Weekly that their personalities were “very different” and that friends had seen their split coming from a mile off.

Maybe they should just go on a date in the back of a hearse to liven things up?